India, Cote d'Ivoire explore enhanced cooperation at multilateral fora

Abidjan, Sep 28 (IANS) India's Ambassador to Cote d'Ivoire, Ramesh Babu Lakshmanan, paid a courtesy call on Monday on Lamine Ouattara, Director General for Multilateral Affairs at the West African nation's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as the two sides explored ways to strengthen cooperation at multilateral fora.

"Ambassador Mr. Ramesh Babu Lakshmanan paid a courtesy call on H.E. Mr. Lamine Ouattara, Director General for Multilateral Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cote d'Ivoire. The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on various multilateral issues of mutual interest and explore avenues for enhanced cooperation at multilateral fora," the Indian Embassy said in a post on X.

Last week, Lakshmanan called on Cote d'Ivoire's Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Niale Kaba, and the two sides discussed various issues of mutual interest and explored avenues to strengthen the partnership between the two nations.

"Ambassador Ramesh Babu Lakshmanan paid a courtesy call on H.E. Mrs Niale Kaba, Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cote d'Ivoire. They exchanged views on a wide range of issues of mutual interest and explored avenues to strengthen and deepen the multifaceted partnership between India and Cote d'Ivoire," the Indian Embassy said in a post on X.

"A reaffirmation of our shared commitment to expanding cooperation and building an even stronger India-Cote d'Ivoire partnership," it added.

In August, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh was on a three-day official visit to Cote d'Ivoire. During his visit, he called on President Alassane Ouattara and discussed the growing partnership between the two nations.

"Honoured to call on H.E. Mr Alassane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire. Discussed the growing India-Cote d'Ivoire partnership and reaffirmed our shared commitment to advancing Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of stronger and deeper engagement with Africa," MoS Singh stated on X.

The minister also attended Cote d'Ivoire's Independence Day celebrations and conveyed India's warm greetings to the people of the West African nation. An Indian Armed Forces marching contingent participated in the celebrations in Abidjan.

"It is a privilege for the Indian Armed Forces marching contingent to participate in the Independence Day celebrations in Abidjan. Their presence reflects the deepening bonds of friendship and goodwill between our two countries," he said.

The contingent was commanded by Major Sandeep Dhillon and comprised 60 officers and other ranks of the Regiment of Artillery.

--IANS

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