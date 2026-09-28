India reaffirms ‘unwavering’ commitment to combating racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia

New York, Sep 28 (IANS) Sibi George, Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Monday affirmed India’s unwavering commitment to combating racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance at the High-Level Meeting on the 25th Anniversary of Adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action (DDPA) during the ongoing 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

“Secretary(West) Sibi George delivered India’s Statement in the High-Level Meeting on the 25th Anniversary of Adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action (DDPA) during the UNGA81 in New York. He reaffirmed India’s unwavering commitment to combating racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, and to promoting equality and dignity for all,” the MEA stated on X.

“India underscored the need for concrete, nationally led and internationally coordinated efforts towards the full and effective implementation of the DDPA,” it added.

Last week, Secretary George highlighted the need for stronger international cooperation to return cultural properties during a high-level side event at the UNGA.

“Secretary (West) Sibi George participated in the High-Level Side Event, 'From Commitments to Action on Reparatory Justice,' co-hosted by Ghana, Germany and France. He highlighted the need for stronger international cooperation to facilitate the return and restitution of cultural properties and heritage to their countries and communities of origin,” the MEA stated on X.

Secretary George also participated in the Peacebuilding Commission Ministerial meeting on the 'National Ownership in Practice: Strengthening Inclusive State Institutions through International Peacebuilding Support'

“He reaffirmed the centrality of national ownership in peacebuilding and shared India's perspectives on nation-building, focusing on decentralisation of power, human-centric digital public infrastructure, and inclusive development with a focus on women and youth participation in the nation-building process," the MEA stated on X.

"India has extended tens of billions in grants, concessional credit, and capacity-building, including through the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, with priority for LDCs and SIDS countries," it added.

--IANS

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