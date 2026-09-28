India reaffirms commitment to conservation of Whales at IWC-70

Canberra, Sep 28 (IANS) India on Monday underlined the need for conservation of whales and other cetaceans at the 70th meeting of the International Whaling Commission (IWC-70), being held in Hobart, Australia, from September 28 to October 2.

“In its Opening Statement at IWC-70, India emphasised the importance of continued collaboration among range countries, scientific institutions and relevant international organisations for effective cetacean conservation,” the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change noted in a statement.

It said India highlighted that improved scientific information on population status, distribution, movements, breeding ecology, and threats is essential to strengthen conservation measures and support informed decision-making.

“India reaffirmed its support for scientific studies and evidence-based approaches to ensure that the conservation and management of cetaceans remain grounded in sound scientific understanding. It also emphasised the importance of greater cooperation among governments, researchers and local communities in developing practical and locally appropriate approaches to address threats to cetaceans,” said the Ministry.

The meeting is especially significant as it coincides with the 80th anniversary of the signing of the International Convention for the Regulation of Whaling.

The International Whaling Commission (IWC) was established under the International Convention for the Regulation of Whaling, signed in Washington, D.C., on 02.12.1946, as the global body responsible for managing whaling and conserving whales. Its membership includes 89 governments worldwide. India has been a member of the International Whaling Commission since 1981 and has played a proactive, prominent role in whale conservation.

“Cetacean species occurring in Indian waters receive the highest level of legal protection under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Several Marine Protected Areas have also been notified in the country to protect the rich marine biodiversity, including whales, dolphins, dugongs, sharks, rays, turtles and corals,” highlighted the Ministry.

The Government of India has also initiated Project Dolphin, adopting a holistic approach to conserving dolphins, whales, porpoises, and associated aquatic ecosystems. India also attaches particular importance to conserving the Arabian Sea humpback whale, which has been identified among the 25 species for focused conservation efforts.

“India reiterated that the future work of the International Whaling Commission should continue to be guided by science-based conservation priorities, international cooperation and practical measures for addressing the diverse threats faced by whales and other cetaceans,” stated the Ministry.

--IANS

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