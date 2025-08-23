August 23, 2025 3:07 PM हिंदी

Tamil Nadu: Thousands flock to Viluppuram’s Angalamman temple for Swing festival

Viluppuram (Tamil Nadu), Aug 23 (IANS) The Arulmigu Angalamman Temple in Melmalayanur, Viluppuram district, witnessed a grand celebration of the Swing Festival (Unjal Utsavam) on Saturday, coinciding with the new Moon day in the Tamil month of Avani. The event drew thousands of devotees from across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, and Puducherry.

The temple was adorned with vibrant decorations, and special abhishekams and alankarams (ritualistic baths and adornments) were performed for the presiding deity, Angalamman.

The 'utsavar (processional idol)' was dressed in the divine Sri Kumar Ganeshwara Ambai attire, attracting throngs of worshippers who offered prayers with deep devotion.

A highlight of the event was the ceremonial swinging of the idol, carried by priests and placed on an ornately decorated swing in the pavilion.

Devotees lit lamps, chanted “Om Sakthi Angalamman,” and sang devotional hymns, filling the temple premises with spiritual fervour.

Security and crowd management were efficiently overseen by Viluppuram District Police, led by Superintendent Saravanan. To accommodate the influx of pilgrims, special bus services were arranged from various regions across the state.

The Unjal Utsavam, or Swing Festival, is a cherished ritual in South Indian temple traditions, where deities are gently rocked on swings as a symbolic gesture of divine joy and cosmic rhythm. These events are often accompanied by Vedic chants, music, and communal gatherings that emphasise harmony and spiritual renewal.

The swinging motion symbolises the rhythmic nature of the universe — the ups and downs of life and the continuous cycle of creation and destruction. By witnessing this divine act, devotees are reminded to move harmoniously with the rhythms of life, surrendering to the divine will.

In some traditions, such as at the Srinivasa Mangapuram temple, the Unjal Utsavam is performed to appease the gods and seek protection for humanity from natural calamities. Sacred hymns, or Veda Sathumurai, are often recited during the ceremony to promote world peace and tranquility.

The festival often coincides with the monsoon season, a time of renewal and lush greenery. The Unjal, or swing, symbolises the joy and rejuvenation that the rains bring, celebrating nature and new life.

