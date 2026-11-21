Chennai, Nov 21 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced that online applications for the second phase of final counselling to fill vacant undergraduate AYUSH medical seats in government and self-financing colleges across the state will open on Sunday.

The Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy said the special counselling process would cover vacancies in Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) and Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) courses for the 2026–27 academic year.

According to an official notification, the fresh admission exercise follows the completion of three rounds of online counselling and the first phase of final counselling.

The authorities have decided to conduct another round to ensure that seats remaining vacant under different admission categories are filled.

The counselling will cover available seats under the government quota, government-surrendered seats, management quota and All India quota in government and self-financing AYUSH medical institutions across Tamil Nadu.

Candidates who have completed their higher secondary education in the science stream and secured the prescribed qualifying marks in NEET-UG 2026 will be eligible to apply for the five-and-a-half-year undergraduate medical programmes.

The online registration process will begin on November 22 and close at 5 p.m. on November 23.

Applications must be submitted exclusively through the official admission portal, www.tnayushselection.org.

The directorate has clarified that candidates seeking admission under government, All India and management quotas must submit separate applications for the respective categories.

For government quota admissions, candidates belonging to the Open Competition (OC), Backward Classes (BC), Backward Classes Muslim (BCM) and Most Backward Classes/Denotified Communities (MBC/DNC) categories must pay an application fee of Rs 500.

Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Caste Arunthathiyars and Scheduled Tribes are eligible for the prescribed fee concession.

However, applicants seeking seats under the All India and management quotas must pay Rs 1,000, irrespective of their community category.

The authorities have made online payment mandatory for application fees, counselling charges and advance tuition fees.

Applicants have been advised to download and carefully examine the vacancy position, counselling timetable and information brochure available on the official website before submitting their applications.

They must also upload the required original certificates through the admission portal within the stipulated deadline to complete the application process.

--IANS

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