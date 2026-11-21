New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh's Danish Khan won the gold medal in the Master Men Individual Skeet at the 69th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Ranges near New Delhi on Saturday.

The shotgun competitions, organised by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) under International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) rules, have been underway since November 12.

Danish, who qualified second with 109 (20, 22, 23, 22, 22), shot 29 in the eight-man final to finish two targets clear of the field. Telangana's J. Jayeshchand, who entered the final in sixth place with 103 (21, 20, 22, 21, 19), took silver with 27. Delhi's Syed Hammad Meer claimed bronze with 25 after qualifying fourth with 106 (23, 22, 20, 21, 20).

Telangana had three more shooters in the final. Rahul Rao finished fourth with 20 after making the cut through a shoot-off for the last final berth, having tied on 99 with Punjab's Gurvinder Singh Gill. E. Chetan Reddy was fifth with 16 and Viqar Ahmed Shafeeq sixth with 14.

Qualification topper Haris Ul Islam of Uttar Pradesh, who led the field with 111 out of 125 (21, 21, 24, 22, 23), could manage only 5 in the final and placed seventh after a tie-shot with Rajasthan's Pratap Singh, who also finished on 5 and took eighth.

Chetan Reddy and Hammad Meer were level on 106 in qualification, with Chetan taking third spot on a tie-shot.

Earlier on Wednesday, Punjab shooters Zorawar Singh Bedi and Parmeet Kaur clinched the youth men's and youth women's skeet gold medals respectively.

In the Youth Men Individual Skeet event, Zorawar Singh Bedi shot a consistent 119 out of 125 across five rounds (24, 25, 23, 25, 22) to claim the gold medal by a two-target margin. Rajasthan's Anjaneya Singh Mandawa took silver with 117 (25, 23, 22, 24, 23). The bronze medal was decided via a shoot-off between two Punjab shooters after both finished level on 116, with Yuvaan Neyol (22, 23, 24, 24, 23) edging past statemate Harazeez Singh Atwal (24, 24, 22, 22, 24) by 7–6 in the tie-breaker.

Parmeet Kaur delivered Punjab's second skeet gold in the Youth Women Individual competition, finishing clear of the field with a total of 110 (20, 23, 21, 23, 23). Madhya Pradesh claimed both silver and bronze as Garima Shakya finished second with 106 (23, 20, 20, 22, 21) and Oshmi Shrivas placed third on 104 (20, 19, 22, 22, 21). Himachal Pradesh's Agrima Kanwar finished fourth with 100 (17, 22, 19, 21, 21).

--IANS

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