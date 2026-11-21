Madrid, Nov 21 (IANS) Tennis legend Rafael Nadal has been elected as a member of Real Madrid’s Board of Directors after receiving 99.5 per cent of the votes at the club’s Extraordinary General Assembly on Saturday.

A total of 1,713 votes were cast, with 1,704 members voting in favour of Nadal’s appointment, four voting against and five abstaining.

Nadal, a lifelong Real Madrid supporter and honorary member of the club since 2011, received a standing ovation from the representative members following his election.

Speaking after the appointment, the 22-time Grand Slam champion described the opportunity as a great honour and said he was aware of the responsibility that came with joining one of the world’s biggest sporting institutions.

“It is a great responsibility to be part of the Board of Directors of Real Madrid. This club is passed down from parents to children and unites people. For me, it connects me with family and friends to watch matches together. It is an immense joy and a great satisfaction,” Nadal said in an official statement.

He added that he hoped to contribute to the club’s continued success while learning from his new role.

“I am very aware of the responsibility because Real Madrid is a global brand. It is an infinite responsibility, and I take it on with the hope of learning and contributing so that this club continues to be the best in the world,” he said.

Nadal also expressed his commitment to helping Real Madrid maintain its position among the leading clubs in world sport.

“I will work to ensure that things continue as they are: a successful club that remains so for years to come. Hala Madrid!” he added.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez welcomed Nadal’s appointment, describing him as one of the greatest sporting figures in Spanish and global history.

Perez said Nadal’s achievements, personality and commitment to sporting values had earned him respect across the world. He also highlighted the tennis great’s long association with Real Madrid and his attachment to the club.

“We all know the extraordinary dimension of Rafa Nadal. His name is already part of the universal history of sports. He has achieved something within the reach of very few: becoming a legend admired and respected in every corner of the world. But those of us who have had the opportunity to know him understand that his greatness goes far beyond his successes and countless titles,” Perez said.

“Rafa is a person who has earned the respect and affection of millions of people because of his personality, his behaviour on and off the courts, and his unwavering commitment to the values that make sports great,” he added.

Nadal enjoyed an illustrious career spanning more than two decades, winning 92 singles titles, including 22 Grand Slam crowns. His record includes 14 French Open titles, four US Open trophies, two Wimbledon championships and two Australian Open titles.

He also won two Olympic gold medals, claiming the singles title at Beijing 2008 and the men’s doubles crown at Rio 2016, while helping Spain secure five Davis Cup titles.

The Spaniard retired from professional tennis in November 2024 after struggling with recurring injuries towards the end of his career.

--IANS

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