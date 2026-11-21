Asmara, Nov 21 (IANS) Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa, and Overseas Indian Affairs) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sripriya Ranganathan, interacted with the Indian community in Eritrea and spoke about the Indian government's various diaspora welfare initiatives, the Indian Embassy in Eritrea said.

"Secretary (CPV and OIA) Sripriya Ranganathan was given a warm welcome by the Indian community in Eritrea. She spoke about GOI's various diaspora welfare initiatives and heard their experiences and concerns," the Embassy posted on X.

The MEA Secretary also met Hagos Ghebrehiwet, Economic Advisor to the President of Eritrea, and discussed ways to realise the vast potential in bilateral trade and investment, banking and finance, mining, and transport and communication.

"Secretary (CPV and OIA) Sripriya Ranganathan met H.E. Hagos Ghebrehiwet, Economic Advisor to the Hon'ble President of Eritrea, on 20.11.2026 and discussed ways to realise the vast potential in bilateral trade and investment, banking and finance, mining, transport and communication," the Embassy stated.

Ranganathan also visited the Asmara War Cemetery on November 20 and placed a wreath to pay homage to 16 Indian soldiers.

"She placed a wreath and paid homage to the 16 brave Indian soldiers who laid down their lives so that we could live in a better world," the Embassy said.

During the visit, she also met Eritrean alumni of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme at the Embassy of India in Asmara, who shared their experiences and how the courses helped them in their respective professions.

On November 20, Ranganathan called on Eritrea's Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed and discussed the whole range of issues of bilateral and mutual interest for further strengthening India-Eritrea cooperation.

She also called on Eritrea's Minister of Information Yemane Gebremeskel and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in capacity building, media collaboration, trade and investment and people-to-people ties.

According to the Embassy, Ranganathan's discussions with Education Minister Halima Mohammed focused on cooperation in capacity building in teaching, school infrastructure, educational aids and equipment and women empowerment, while her talks with Agriculture Minister Arefaine Berhe covered agriculture, irrigation, capacity building and cooperation in the fertiliser sector.

Ranganathan arrived in Asmara on November 19 after her visit to Somalia, the first high-level bilateral visit from India to that country in recent years, during which she called on Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and India and Somalia signed an MoU on consultations between the two foreign ministries.

--IANS

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