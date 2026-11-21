New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) India A wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra said his primary focus has always been on contributing to the team’s success rather than individual milestones, emphasising that putting the side in a winning position remains his biggest priority.

Kushagra made the most of his opportunity with a brilliant 117 off 102 deliveries against Nepal in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament, helping India A recover from an early collapse and post a massive 332/9 in their opening Group B encounter in Doha on Friday. India A went on to register a thumping 306-run victory after bowling out Nepal for just 26.

The 21-year-old shared a match-defining 206-run fourth-wicket partnership with skipper Tilak Varma, who also scored a century, as the duo rescued India A after they were reduced to 42/3 in the 11th over.

Speaking about his approach towards batting and his responsibilities in the team, Kushagra stressed that individual performances take a backseat when it comes to the team’s larger objective.

“Of course, my first aim is that whether I score or not, my team should reach a good score. This situation can come at any time, whether you are playing at number five or number one. My aim has always been that my team should win, and I will do whatever I can to achieve that,” Kushagra said in a video released by the BCCI.

Reflecting on his partnership with Tilak, Kushagra said the two understood the importance of building an association after the early wickets and focused on adapting to the conditions in Doha.

“It was a great partnership between me and Tilak. At the same point, the wickets fell, and it was very important for our team to put together a good partnership. Whatever effort I had to put in, whatever humidity I had to bear, and despite the jet lag, I had to give 100 per cent of my potential,” he said.

Kushagra added that the batters initially concentrated on rotating the strike before looking to play attacking strokes, as the pitch offered some assistance to the spinners.

“We decided that when we went in, we would play singles first. Later, when we had a very good sight of the ball, we would go for strokes. We were not expecting the total to go beyond 300. We were thinking of something around 260 or 270,” he said.

The wicketkeeper-batter also spoke about the efforts he has made to improve his mental strength and consistency over the last couple of years, crediting his father, who is also his coach, for his guidance.

“Earlier, I used to think that I was a little mentally weak. But I am trying to be as consistent as possible in my game, practice, and mental work. In the last one or two years, I have worked a lot on that aspect,” he added.

--IANS

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