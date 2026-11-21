New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Shared cultural heritage serves as a powerful bridge connecting countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and can play a vital role in strengthening mutual understanding, trust and cooperation, Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on the second day of the ‘First SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum’ in New Delhi.

The three-day forum, being hosted by India from November 20 to 22, has brought together ministers, senior officials, scholars, historians and cultural experts from SCO member states and dialogue partner countries to discuss civilisational ties, cultural exchanges and historical linkages.

The event was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who emphasised the importance of cultural dialogue in promoting regional cooperation and understanding.

Addressing the joint sessions on “Civilisational and Cultural Expressions”, Shekhawat said that historical connections among nations have long contributed to friendship and cooperation.

Referring to the Vedic prayer highlighted by the Prime Minister during the inauguration, he stressed the importance of moving forward together through dialogue and shared understanding.

“Our civilisations are not merely legacies of the past but living traditions that continue to guide the present and inspire future generations,” he said.

He called for greater cultural exchanges, institutional partnerships and collaborative initiatives to harness the immense value of shared civilisational knowledge.

Culture Secretary Vivek Agrawal said the forum provides a unique platform for SCO nations to understand their common heritage and exchange ideas rooted in shared civilisational values.

A notable intervention came from Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Musaddiq Masood Malik, who described Delhi’s Purana Qila as a symbol of the region’s layered history and cultural diversity.

Referring to its association with both Mughal emperor Humayun and Afghan ruler Sher Shah Suri, he said the monument reflected the coexistence of different traditions and identities.

He stressed that dialogue flourishes in diversity and that civilisations grow stronger when they respect and embrace their differences.

Highlighting the evolving role of the SCO, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs Alok Dimri said discussions at the forum indicated the need for the organisation to move beyond a purely security-centric approach and expand cooperation in areas such as culture, youth engagement, climate action, digitalisation and people-to-people exchanges.

The day also featured sessions on artistic and architectural exchanges among SCO nations and on the role of trade routes, merchants, monks and rulers in shaping interconnected cultures. Delegates later visited the exhibition

“The Light and the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One” and attended a cultural programme, underscoring the forum’s objective of deepening civilisational understanding and fostering new avenues of cooperation among SCO countries.

--IANS

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