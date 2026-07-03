Tamil dating reality show ‘Second Love’ to stream on OTT from July 13

Chennai, July 2 (IANS) The makers of Second Love, a Tamil dating reality show, on Thursday announced that the much-awaited reality series would begin streaming on OTT from July 13 this year.

The dating reality show is to be streamed on the OTT platform Jio Hotstar.

The reality show has triggered huge excitement as its makers claim that 'Second Love' will be a first-of-its-kind show in Tamil.

Hosted by well known Tamil actress Ramya Krishnan, best known for her performance in a number of films including the pan Indian blockbuster 'Baahubali', the show, its makers said, would mark the platform's first-ever dating reality format in Tamil, celebrating the belief that everyone deserves another chance at love.

JioHotstar Tamil on Thursday unveiled the show's first promo in the form of a vibrant music video led by Ramya Krishnan, who effortlessly introduced audiences to the heart of 'Second Love'.

With Shrutika Arjun making an appearance as the show's Cupid, the promo celebrated hope, healing, and the joy of finding love again. It culminated with Ramya Krishnan delivering the show's powerful message: "Love needs no reason. It's love's brand-new season." — perfectly capturing the spirit of Second Love.

Second Love, sources said, would be a refreshing reality experience where individuals looking to move on from the past would be given an opportunity to rediscover companionship and embrace new beginnings.

Blending heartfelt emotions, hope, humour, and meaningful connections, the series, they claimed, would offer a fresh perspective on modern relationships and the courage to open one's heart again.

With 'Second Love', JioHotstar would be expanding its growing slate of original reality programming, introducing a unique format celebrating hope, healing, and the many possibilities of love.

The series also marks another exciting collaboration between JioHotstar and Banijay Asia, following the phenomenal success of marquee reality properties like Bigg Boss. Together, they continue to bring premium, genre-defining unscripted entertainment to audiences across the country.

--IANS

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