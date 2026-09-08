Bhulte Parbe Na: Jisshu Sengupta, Sohini Sarkar romance in the latest number from 'Bohurupi'

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) The makers of Jisshu Sengupta and Sohini Sarkar starrer 'Bohurupi – The Golden Daku' released the latest track from their next, 'Bhulte Parbe Na'.

Shedding light on the soulful romantic number, Jisshu said, “Bhulte Parbe Na is very close to my heart because it brings out a completely different side of the world we have created in Bohurupi – The Golden Daku. It is a beautiful romantic melody, and Armaan’s voice, combined with Anupam’s music and lyrics, brings out the emotion wonderfully. I hope audiences enjoy this softer, more romantic side of the film as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

The leading lady of the drama, Sohini went on to add, “Bhulte Parbe Na beautifully brings out the softer and more emotional side of Bohurupi – The Golden Daku. The song has a very intimate and soulful quality, and I feel it adds a lovely new dimension to Jhimli and her journey. Working on this song and being part of this beautiful moment in the film was truly special. I hope audiences connect with the emotion and melody of the song as much as we did.”

The directors of the movie, Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, also shared in a joint statement, saying, “With Bohurupi – The Golden Daku, we wanted to create a world that has action, suspense and scale, but also has deeply human emotions at its core. ‘Bhulte Parbe Na’ brings that emotional and romantic layer to the forefront. Jisshu Da playing the harmonium gives the song a beautiful intimacy, while Anupam Roy’s music and lyrics and Armaan’s voice create the perfect mood. It was important for us that the romance feel organic to the story, and we believe this song captures that beautifully.”

The sequel to the 2024 blockbuster 'Bohurupi' also has Koushani Mukherjee, Sohini Sarkar and Pradeep Bhattacharya as the ancillary cast.

'Bohurupi – The Golden Daku' is expected to reach the cinema halls on October 15 during Durga Puja.

--IANS

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