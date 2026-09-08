Sher-E-Punjab T20 League: Naman Dhir’s 173-run fireworks send Amritsar Soormas soaring past Mohali Kings

Mohali, Sep 8 (IANS) Amritsar Soormas registered a massive win by 67 runs against Mohali Kings in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League at the I.S. Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

The Soormas put up a mammoth 279/7 in 20 overs, with Naman Dhir producing a stunning batting display that took the game away from Mohali Kings. Opening the innings, the right-handed batter smashed a record-breaking 173 off just 64 deliveries, hitting 16 fours and 12 sixes in a breathtaking innings.

Dhir took the attack to the Mohali bowlers from the very beginning. He found the boundary regularly and kept the scoring rate high throughout his stay at the crease. His ability to clear the ropes with ease, while also finding gaps for boundaries, helped Amritsar build a huge total.

The Soormas were 63/2 in the fifth over when Dhir was joined by Jashanpreet Singh. The two batters immediately changed the pace of the innings, taking on the bowlers and putting the pressure back on Mohali. They added a quick 120 runs for the third wicket, giving Amritsar the perfect platform for a big finish.

Jashanpreet eventually fell for a brisk 41 off 25 balls, but Dhir continued his assault at the other end. Abhishek Sharma added 13 off 4 balls, while Abhay Choudhary chipped in with 20 off 10, but it was Dhir's remarkable innings that remained the centre of attention as the Soormas crossed the 270-run mark and finished on 279/7.

For Mohali Kings, Ayush Goyal was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, although he conceded 43 runs in his four overs.

Chasing 280, Mohali Kings struggled to build momentum from the start. The Soormas kept picking up wickets at regular intervals, making it difficult for the Kings to put together a big partnership or maintain the required scoring rate.

Jaskaranvir Paul tried to hold the innings together and keep Mohali's hopes alive, but he did not get enough support from the other end. With wickets continuing to fall, the Kings were unable to mount a serious challenge to Amritsar's huge total. Paul was eventually out for 76 off 41.

Shubham Rana was outstanding with the ball for the Soormas, producing a superb spell of 4/30 in four overs. His wickets at crucial stages ensured that Mohali never got close to the target. Mohali Kings could only manage 212/9 in 20 overs.

In the end, Amritsar Soormas completed a massive victory, with Naman Dhir's extraordinary 173 off 64 standing out as the defining performance of the match.

--IANS

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