October 30, 2026 7:55 PM हिंदी

Talwiinder wants to create music that people can grow with, and discover new meanings in

Talwiinder wants to create music that people can grow with, and discover new meanings in

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Talwiinder, who has released his new EP ‘Paiinted Feeliings’, has said that his vision is to create music that people can grow with, and discover new meanings in, and the EP serves the purpose.

The EP features 4 tracks with 2 new releases, ‘Geet’ and ‘Jind Meri’. The singer-songwriter brings together 4 distinct stories exploring different shades of love, longing and emotion. Accompanying the release, the music video for ‘Geet’ is also out now, featuring Talwiinder in a striking look, adding a distinct visual dimension to the track.

Talking about the album and the experience, Talwiinder shared, “With ‘Paiinted Feeliings’, I wanted to create something people could connect with on a personal level, beyond just listening to the music. Each track carries its own story and emotion, and I hope listeners find pieces of their own lives in the songs, even years from now. The listening experience was an opportunity to bring that vision to life by bringing music and art together and giving fans a chance to engage with the EP beyond the tracks”.

He further mentioned, “Seeing artists interpret ‘Paiinted Feeliings’ through their murals was particularly special, as each brought their own feelings and perspective to the project. Ultimately, I want to create music that people can grow with, discover new meanings in, and return to over time. For me, it has always been about making something that lasts beyond the hype”.

‘Geet’ was born out of a conversation about writer’s block, when a fellow musician asked Talwiinder how to find inspiration when words refuse to flow. Rather than searching for an answer, he turned the feeling itself into a song.

“I don’t really believe in writer’s block. A friend was talking about it, so I wrote a song about it. Sometimes, not knowing what to write about can be the starting point itself”, he added.

The 4 tracks explore relationships, longing and personal experiences, leaving listeners room to find their own meaning in the music.

--IANS

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