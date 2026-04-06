Taliban claims capturing Pakistani border post in Eastern Afghanistan

Kabul, April 6 (IANS) Taliban on Monday claimed that it has captured a Pakistani border post in Eastern Afghanistan after a clash with the soldiers of the neighbouring country, local media reported.

Local officials confirmed the exchange of fire betweenTaliban forces and Pakistani soldiers in a border area, Amu TV reported citing Taliban-run national broadcaster RTA. They said that an outpost was captured during the clashes and casualities have been reported on the Pakistani side.

The incident comes amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan as cross-border clashes between two sides enter sixth week. The fighting between two nations has included drone strikes, air raids and artillery exchanges.

The latest clashes have been reported while talks continue between Pakistan and Afghanistan in China to de-escalate tensions. Delegations from Taliban and Pakistan have been holding dialogue in China's Urumqi since last week.

On Sunday, Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said that his delegation was participating in the dialogue "with sincerity and a solution-oriented approach,” stressing that Taliban wants to resolve disputes through talks. However, he emphasised Afghanistan's right to defend its territorial integrity.

Last week, local residents accused Pakistani soldiers of targetting civilian houses in the Tani district of Afghanistan's Khost as fighting continued on the country's border with Pakistan.

According to sources, many local residents have started leaving their homes to escape the violence while casualties were also reported from the region, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported. However, no verified death or injury had been confirmed so far. Meanwhile, clashes were also reported in Gurbuz district of Khost, Khaama Press reported.

On March 31, participants at a 'Pakistan-Afghanistan Peace Jirga' organised in Peshawar, urged governments of both countries to stop the border clashes and resolve their differences through dialogue.

Organised under the auspices of a think-tank Aspire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and National Reform Movement (Qaumi Islahi Tehreek), various political, religious leaders, representatives of business community and media attended the jirga, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported. They urged Pakistan and Afghanistan to use diplomatic channels to resolve their differences as both nations share common religious and cultural heritage, traditions and social values.

They said that the ongoing conflict was a matter of concern for people of both nations and stressed that the current tense situation would lead to dire consequences for the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan. After the discussion at the jirga, the participants issued a joint declaration and urged both nations to immediately declare and implement a ceasefire to de-escalate tensions.

--IANS

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