Talented long jumper Shahnavaz Khan among 48-member national team for Asian U20 Athletics

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) India’s talented long jumper Shahnavaz Khan is among the 48-member national track and field team that will compete in the upcoming Asian U20 Athletics Championships to be held in Hong Kong from May 28.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) selected the athletes on the basis of their performance in the domestic competition. Shahnavaz Khan’s outstanding performance of 8.23m, a national U20 long jump record, was recorded at the just concluded 24th National Junior Athletics Federation Cup held in Karnataka.

Mohammed Ashfaq (400m and relay), Nitin Gupta (5000m race walk), and Pooja (high jump) are other prominent athletes in the national team for the continental U20 meet.

The Indian team:

Men U20: Rudra Sachin Shinde (200m 4x100m relay), Mohammed Ashfaq (400m, 4x400m relay and mixed 4x400m relay), Piyush Raj (400m, 4x400m relay, mixed 4x400m relay), Venkatram Reddy Mogali (800m), Sandeep Yadav, Vikas Kumar (3000m), Nikhil C (3000m steeplechase), Kiran Kunchan (110mh), Jashanpreet Singh, Amit Kumar (400mh), Nitin Gupta, Tushar Panwar (5000m race walk), Basant (high jump), Shahnavaz Khan, Jithin Arjunan Raman (Long jump), Royshan Poorna Chandrasekar (triple jump), Nishchay (discus throw), Ashuvendra Pratap Singh, Aman (hammer throw), Ashish Yadav (javelin throw), Upkar, Rahul Jakhar (Decathlon), Anshu Rajak, Aditya Pisal, Nived Krishna J, Mehebubul Ahamed, Ranjith Kumar Senthil Kumar, Sayed Sabeer, Nakul Prabhu, Abhay Kumar Dubey (4x100m relay).

Women U20: Nipam (100, 4x100m relay), Bhumika Sanjay Nehate (200m, 4x100 relay, mixed 4x100m relay), Aarti (200m, 4x400m relay, mixed 4x400m relay), Neeru Pathak (400m, 4x400m relay, mixed 4x400m relay), Tahura Khutan (400m, 4x400m relay, mixed 4x400m), Muskan (5,000m), Mansi Avinash Yadav, Aisha Verma (3000m SC), Pooja (high jump), Sadhana Ravi (triple jump), Amanat Kamboj (discus throw), Poonam (javelin throw), Bhavana G (4x100m relay), Rujula Amol Bhonsle (4x100m relay), Kajal Hirabhai Vaja (4x100m relay), Sehnoor Bawa (4x400m relay, mixed 4x400m relay), Kavita (400m, 4x400m relay, mixed 4x400m relay), Mehardeep Kaur (4x400m relay, mixed 4x400m relay).

--IANS

bsk/