Talat Aziz shares glimpse of fire-ravaged home, says ‘no amount of money can replace memories’

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Singer Talat Aziz has shared photographs of the devastation caused by a fire that engulfed his home, destroying treasured belongings, artefacts and memories accumulated over the years.

Talat took to Instagram, where he shared a string of videos and pictures from his home. The ghazal maestro said the family now faces the daunting task of rebuilding their home from scratch, with faith, patience and hope.

He wrote: “Sharing some photographs of the devastation caused by the fire that engulfed our home and destroyed so much of what we had cherished over the years. The loss is not merely material.”

“Along with our possessions, we have lost countless memories, precious artefacts and treasured belongings, each with a story and an emotional attachment that no amount of money can ever replace.”

He expressed gratitude to Allah for sparing their lives.

“Yet, amidst all this devastation, my heart is filled with gratitude to Allah Almighty for sparing our lives. It is His Will, and I firmly believe that there is a greater wisdom and purpose behind everything that happens, even if we are unable to comprehend it at this moment.”

“We now face the daunting task of rebuilding our precious home from scratch, picking up the pieces and moving forward with faith, patience and hope. My heartfelt thanks to all our friends, relatives and well-wishers who have reached out with messages of love, concern, prayers and support. Your kindness has meant more to us than words can express.”

“May Allah give us the strength to overcome this difficult time and bless and protect you all. Alhamdulillah for the gift of life.”

Aziz took his initial training in music from Kirana Gharana. He was trained primarily by Ustad Samad Khan and later by Ustad Faiyyaz Ahmed Khan. After his initial training, Aziz learnt music from the Ghazal singer Mehdi Hassan.

He released his first album in 1980, under Jagjit Singh titled Jagjit Singh presents Talat Aziz. In 1981, he sang in the film Umrao Jaan.He has sung many songs for composers Laxmikant–Pyarelal and Rajesh Roshan.

He has released many albums and has collaborated with singers such as Sonu Nigam, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Ghulam Ali, Hariharan and Pankaj Udhas.

--IANS