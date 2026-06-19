Taimur says bye to security, sleepy Jeh almost rams into bollard during midnight flight with Kareena Kapoor

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted at Mumbai international airport with her sons Taimur and Jeh during an early morning departure, on Friday.

A video shot by IANS from the airport captured a heartwarming moment as Kareena's elder Taimur Ali Khan, despite being extremely sleepy, appeared to bid goodbye to his security personnel before heading inside.

Meanwhile, her younger one Jeh, who was half awake, nearly bumped into the stainless-steel security bollard placed along the terminal pathway, before being saved by his nanny.

Talking about their look, for the journey, Kareena opted for a smart casual look comprising a dark jacket layered over a light blue collared shirt, paired with blue denims and sneakers.

Taimur was seen in a dark tracksuit and white sneakers, while Jeh also sported a comfortable travel outfit for the midnight flight.

The actress appeared fresh and glowing despite the late hour and was seen waving at the paparazzi stationed at the airport to click her.

Saif Ali Khan was seen missing accompanying the family considering he is currently in the United Kingdom along with daughter Sara Ali Khan for a prestigious commitment linked to his father, the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The visit, reportedly is associated with commemorating the cricket legend's legacy.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in the upcoming movie 'Daayra'.

On Thursday, the actress had treated her fans to a sneak peek of her upcoming film. Sharing the video, the actress announced that the film is slated to hit theatres on September 18.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, ‘Daayra’ also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role. The project marks Kareena's first collaboration with filmmaker Meghna Gulzar.

–IANS

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