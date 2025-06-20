Tahira Kashyap breaks free from labels in moving note on identity and self-acceptance

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife and author Tahira Kashyap shared a deeply reflective piece on social media.

In an Instagram post, she opened up about the complex layers of identity that women often carry. In her poetic and heartfelt note, Tahira posed the timeless question, “Who am I?” a query she said is often asked during therapy or while truly contemplating life. From being a mother, wife, daughter, and sister to a cancer survivor and creative professional, Kashyap highlighted how easy it is to be labeled and yet how hard it is to be confined within definitions.

She encouraged her followers to go beyond societal boxes and embrace their full, limitless selves. With the use of metaphors, Tahira Kashyap wrote about finding joy in simple pleasures like mocha and cheesecake or a kind gesture from a flower seller in the heat of the afternoon. The star wife described herself as a cherry blossom blooming in unfamiliar cities and as underlined sentences in a book that offer meaning beyond beauty.

Sharing her video, Tahira wrote, “Who are you today? What do you see? (P.s- inspiration for this piece lies in my last post, you’ll get to see what I saw and how) #StoriesInMyHead.” In the clip, she could be heard saying , “Who am I? A profound question, generally asked before therapies or while truly pondering over life. A mother, wife, daughter, sister, professional, homemaker, cancer survivor. How easy it is to be labeled and how difficult it is to be boxed. Our potential is vast and mystical, shortchanged by our own limitations that are whimsical.”

“It's time I go beyond and I am the other. Sparkle along with the shining moon. I am accepting of love from all corners, even from a flower seller in the heat of the noon. I'm joy seeing mocha and cheesecake. I'm the vibrancy that yoga brings forth for my health sake. I'm the flower that blooms, whether it's the cherry blossom in Japan or a lookalike in another city. I'm the line that you've marked five times over in a book because you want to learn and not just because I'm pretty. I'm so much more if I allow myself to be. Who am I? Should often be asked because I get to appreciate what others could never see.”

On the personal front, Tahira Kashyap is battling a recurrence of breast cancer, which was initially diagnosed in 2018.

--IANS

ps/