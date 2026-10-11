Tahir Raj Bhasin says, ‘Shaque: Trust No One’ maker doesn’t give ‘micro-managing instructions’

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who has been receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the recently released streaming show ‘Shaque: Trust No One’, has shared his experience of working with the director of the show Rensil D'Silva. He said that the director, who is known for his charged up stories, is actually extremely calm in real life.

The actor spoke with IANS along with his co-actors Parineeti Chopra and Soni Razdan during the promotions of the show in the city.

He told IANS, “The beauty of working with him is that anyone was interacted with him will tell you that he is the definition of calm and chill. So, Rensil D'Silva not an intense person himself. What I have loved about his work is his ability to craft these ensemble characters. We were talking about ‘Rang De Basanti’ that film is a cult for my generation. And, I really felt that kind of writing with this series as well where every character has a journey through the series”.

He further mentioned, “As you go through the series you realise that it's unlike any other mystery thriller. In this series you get to see different vantage points, and that makes it interesting for the audience because they are the ones who were piecing together the puzzle. And he doesn't give you micro-managing instructions, he will only tell you what is required of you, rest he leaves up to you as an actor”.

Meanwhile, the show explores the fragile nature of trust, suspicion and betrayal. It follows a mother who has spent nine years searching for her missing child. Despite receiving photographs of the child every year, she remains desperate for answers. As her investigation progresses, she discovers that the truth behind the abduction may be hidden within her closest circle.

The show is directed by Rensil D’Silva and created by D’Silva and Siddharth P. Malhotra. It also stars Jennifer Winget, Anup Soni, Harleen Sethi and Sumeet Vyas. The show is available to stream on Netflix.

--IANS

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