Tabu reveals friends doubted ‘Drishyam 2’ after Malayalam release: ‘Kaun dekhne jaayega?’

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Actress Tabu has recalled the doubts surrounding the release of ‘Drishyam 2’, revealing that some of her friends questioned whether audiences would watch the Hindi sequel after the Malayalam version had already been released.

Despite the uncertainty, the film went on to become a major success, leaving Tabu surprised by the audience’s response. Speaking at the trailer launch, the actress said that the film arrived shortly after the pandemic, when the future of cinema itself was being widely discussed. Since the Malayalam version of the sequel was already available, she said there were concerns that audiences may not be interested in watching another version of the story.

“When the second part was going to release, it was just after the pandemic and everything. And the Malayalam version had already come. Some of my friends themselves were like, ‘Yeh aa nahi hai, tum log ki picture kaun dekhne jaayega?’” Tabu recalled.

The ‘Maachis’ actress admitted that these doubts had worried her too, as she wondered whether people would actually go to theatres to watch the Hindi sequel after having already seen the Malayalam film.

“It was really worrying for me to think that maybe nobody would go and see it here. It had already come in Malayalam, and during the pandemic, everyone had watched it. And I wanted to really wait and watch whether really nobody would go and see the second part or what. But I was really completely clouded,” she shared.

Tabu said the uncertainty was further heightened because the film was releasing in the aftermath of the pandemic, when there were widespread discussions about whether audiences would return to cinemas. Tabu recalled how the conversation around the film changed after its impressive run, with people no longer concerned about whether they had watched the Malayalam version.

“The excitement that people have is something that I will always treasure, apart from the intensity of this character and the range of emotions that she got to play. I am not saying goodbye to this unless Kumar ji and Abhishek give us something on paper saying that it will never be made again. Then we will believe it. Otherwise, you never know. Kumar ji will call up and say, ‘Abhishek ne ek outstanding thought nikal liya hai 4 ke liye,” concluded Tabu.

“Drishyam The Conclusion,” directed by Abhishek Pathak, also stars Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Prakash Raj, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav. The film is set to hit theatres on October 2, 2026.

--IANS

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