Delhi Blue Bulls GC unveil official jersey ahead of IGPL Season 2 campaign

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Delhi Blue Bulls GC unveiled the franchise’s official playing jersey at Qutab Golf Course here on Wednesday, marking the team’s formal entry into its IGPL Season 2 campaign.

The jersey was unveiled by Ganesh Sarnala, Director, RVR Projects Pvt Ltd, alongside Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, IGPL. The franchise’s full playing group — Shiv Kapur, Gaurav Ghei, Chiragh Kumar and Aryan Roopa Anand — took to the stage in the new colours for the first time.

Anchored in the franchise’s signature blue, the jersey features the Blue Bulls crest and has been designed as a performance kit for tournament conditions, providing the team with a unified identity throughout the season and during its home leg.

Delhi Blue Bulls GC will be led on the course by two of Indian golf’s most decorated names. Gaurav Ghei, a three-time Asian Tour winner, will serve as both mentor and player, while Shiv Kapur, the 2002 Asian Games gold medallist and a four-time winner in Asia, will also feature as a player.

The duo front the league’s Golf Growth Initiative with the Indian Golf Union (IGU), the Women’s Golf Association of India, PGA India and The Golf Foundation.

The franchise is also committed to giving back to Delhi by growing the sport through a Junior Programme that will provide children with access to golf and professional coaching.

Its wider community efforts include Birdies for the Bulls, the team’s social-impact initiative, and a season-linked tree-plantation drive with partner Greenpanel.

Ganesh Sarnala, Director, Projects Pvt Ltd, said: “A jersey is where a franchise stops being a plan on paper and becomes a team. RVR has spent decades building things meant to last, and that is exactly how we are approaching Delhi Blue Bulls. We have backed a squad that can compete at the very top, we are bringing a marquee event home to Qutab, and we want Delhi’s golf fans to see this team as theirs.”

Shiv Kapur said, "Golf is usually an individual sport, but wearing a team jersey changes the game entirely. Now, every swing is for my teammates. Going from winning gold for India at the Asian Games to captaining Delhi is a true honour.”

The franchise’s focus on community development was also highlighted by Kapur.

“The franchise is committed to give back to the community and to city, we strongly believe in growing the sports and are taking up the initiative to start the Junior programme, bringing new children in Delhi into the game, with access and coaching they would not otherwise get.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, IGPL, said: “The team identity is what makes this league different from anything golf has had before, and moments like today are where fans start to connect with a franchise. With the second half of Season 2 about to get underway, seeing the teams take ownership of their colours and their home venues is exactly the direction we want the league to move in.”

Delhi will host the IGPL Invitational 2026, presented by RVR Delhi Blue Bulls GC, at Qutab Golf Course from September 29 to October 1, 2026. It will be one of nine events on the second half of the Season 2 calendar, which spans the UAE and India.

The RVR Delhi Blue Bulls GC squad comprises Shiv Kapur, Gaurav Ghei, Chiragh Kumar and Aryan Roopa Anand.

–IANS

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