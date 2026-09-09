Priyanka Mohan on Mari Selvaraj's Manjanathi: Some films come with a feeling that stays with you, even before you begin!

Chennai, Sep 9 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Arul Mohan, who plays the female lead in director Mari Selvaraj's next film, 'Manjanathi', has now penned a heartfelt post about the project, saying turning every page of Manjanathi felt like getting closer to a world filled with so much soul and emotion.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen a lengthy post on the new film, in which she plays the female lead, actress Priyanka Arul Mohan wrote, "Some films come with a feeling that stays with you, even before you begin! Turning every page of Manjanathi felt like getting closer to a world filled with so much soul and emotion."

Priyanka further went on to say, "I’m excited to be a part of this beautiful journey with @mariselvaraj84 sir. I’m truly looking forward to stepping into your world , and joining you on this journey. And to have the legendary @ilaiyaraaja_offl sir’s music breathe life into our story makes this journey even more special. Can’t wait to begin this magical journey and bring Manjanathi to you all. #Manjanathi."

It may be recalled that actor Kathir, who plays the male lead in the film, had penned an emotional post about the film as well. Actor Kathir, whose work in director Mari Selvaraj's cult classic 'Pariyaerum Perumal' had come in for much appreciation, had disclosed that 'Manjanathi' had made him think about the fact that love doesn't look or feel the same to everyone in a way that he hadn't thought before.

The film, which only recently went on the floors, has music by Ilaiyaraaja. Apart from Kathir and Priyanka Mohan, the film will also feature actors Kayadu Lohar, Poornima Ravi, Vidhu, Kaaka Muttai Vignesh and Rahul (of 'Vaazhai' fame) in pivotal roles.

Cinematography for the film will be by Ezhil Arasu while editing will be by Selva R K. Art direction for the film is by Ramu Thangaraj. Stunts in the film are to be choreographed by Dhilip Subbarayan while dances in the film are to be choreographed by Sandy Master.

--IANS

mkr/