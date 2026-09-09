September 09, 2026 5:05 PM हिंदी

Ajay Devgn reveals if Jaideep Ahlawat has replaced Akshaye Khanna in 'Drishyam 3'

Ajay Devgn reveals if Jaideep Ahlawat has replaced Akshaye Khanna in 'Drishyam 3'

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Actor Ajay Devgn revealed if Jaideep Ahlawat has replaced Akshaye Khanna in 'Drishyam 3', the latest instalment in the popular franchise.

Speaking during the trailer launch event of the forthcoming crime thriller, Ajay shared that as was shown in the previous instalments, the police was unable to solve the case and hence the case has now been taken over by the Crime Branch.

He further stressed that Akshaye and Jaideep have two very different roles in the franchise.

Ajay was heard saying, "The police case is not solved, so we had to move on. So we have made the threat bigger. Now crime branch is involved. So that makes the threat bigger. There is no repetition. And there are two different characters."

"The whole approach of the investigation changes when the Crime Branch comes in. So I think that is what the film deserved and that is what was done," he went on to add.

Meanwhile, during the event, Ajay also said that he wants Malayalam superstar Mohanlal to watch ‘Drishyam 3’ and share his feedback.

Hoping that Mohanlal likes the film, Ajay shared, “In fact, I would like to say that this film is a big challenge for us because, with Mohanlal sir and Joseph, this is the first film—the third, actually. The second was also, in a way, inspired by the original. But this is a completely different script. So, their three are completely different. Our film is completely different. It’s not like we’ve made a few changes; it’s completely different.”

“So, I want Mohanlal sir and Joseph to see the film because I would also like their approval, you know, that they love it. That would make me very happy,” added the 'Golmaal' actor.

Made under the direction of Abhishek Pathak, 'Drishyam 3' will be reaching the cinema halls on October 2 this year.

--IANS

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