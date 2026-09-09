September 09, 2026 5:07 PM हिंदी

Pakistan poverty rate rises to 28.9 pc in FY26, unemployment climbs by 12 pc: Report

Pakistan poverty rate rises to 28.9 pc in FY26, unemployment climbs by 12 pc: Report

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Pakistan's poverty rate rose sharply in fiscal year 2026, while unemployment also increased by 12.69 pc, underscoring mounting economic pressures on households despite expanded social welfare spending, a report has said.

According to a report by The Friday Times -- citing the Economic Survey of Pakistan 2025-26 -- the national poverty rate increased to 28.9 per cent in FY26 from 21.9 per cent a year earlier.

It further highlighted that provincial estimates indicated poverty worsened across all major regions.

In Pakistan’s Punjab, the poverty rate rose to 23.3 per cent from 16.5 per cent, while Sindh recorded an increase to 32.6 per cent from 24.5 per cent.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, poverty climbed to 35.3 per cent from 28.7 per cent, while Balochistan remained the country's poorest province with the rate rising to 47 per cent from 41.8 per cent.

According to the report, the number of unemployed people increased to 5.9 million from 4.5 million, while the unemployment rate rose to 7.1 per cent, up 12.69 per cent from 6.3 per cent.

The findings point to continued challenges in generating employment opportunities and increasing household incomes amid broader economic pressures.

In addition, Pakistan allocated Rs 722.9 billion (Pakistani rupee) to the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), the country's flagship social protection initiative in FY26.

Of that amount, Rs 540.27 billion had been released, the report said.

BISP provides cash assistance to low-income households and remains the largest component of Pakistan's social safety net system.

The report said sustained poverty reduction will require stronger job creation, investment in education and skills development, improvements in healthcare access and broader economic growth beyond direct cash-transfer programmes.

“Rural industrialisation and small enterprises are crucial factors for sustainable employment and income opportunities,” it said.

“Employable skills and entrepreneurial skills should be integrated with degree-awarding institutions to better align educational with labor market needs to reduce long-term dependence on welfare,” it added.

--IANS

ag/

LATEST NEWS

Manoj Tiwari's concert 'Hind Ke Sitara' postponed amidst Satya Niketan tragedy

Manoj Tiwari's concert 'Hind Ke Sitara' postponed amidst Satya Niketan tragedy

A six-month chance, a father’s dream: Wrestler Nitesh shares his road to Asian Games debut

A six-month chance, a father’s dream: Wrestler Nitesh shares his road to Asian Games debut

India likely to return to current account surplus soon: NITI Aayog's Ashok Lahiri

India likely to return to current account surplus soon: NITI Aayog's Ashok Lahiri

South Africa's Ramaphosa to focus on intra-BRICS trade, investment during New Delhi visit (File Image)

South Africa's Ramaphosa to focus on intra-BRICS trade, investment during New Delhi visit

'Sharing the court with Carlos is an absolute honour': Shelton after US Open win

'Sharing the court with Carlos is an absolute honour': Shelton after US Open win

Meenakshi Seshadri talks about her love for Kathak, recreates iconic ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’

Meenakshi Seshadri talks about her love for Kathak, recreates iconic ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’

Salman Khan says 'Bigg Boss has been a very special journey for me' as the show reaches its 20th season

Salman Khan says 'Bigg Boss has been a very special journey for me' as the show reaches its 20th season

‘We are four strong girls in 57kg’: Manisha Bhanwala wary of fierce Asian Games test (Credit: Instagram/Manisha Bhanwala)

‘We are four strong girls in 57kg’: Manisha Bhanwala wary of fierce Asian Games test

UIDAI prepares Aadhaar infrastructure for 300 million daily authentications: Chairman Neelkanth Mishra

UIDAI prepares Aadhaar infrastructure for 300 million daily authentications: Chairman Neelkanth Mishra

Orry opens up about challenges and turbulent phases he has left behind

Orry opens up about challenges and turbulent phases he has left behind