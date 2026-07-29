Iulia Vantur’s b’day was filled with surprises, shattered glass, Tuscany magic

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Singer-actress Iulia Vantur gave a glimpse into her birthday celebrations, sharing how her special day began with an unexpected glass-shattering mishap and ended with a spectacular evening in Tuscany.

Iulia shared moments from her celebrations on the photo-sharing application and said that she felt grateful to be surrounded by her family and close friends.

She wrote: “My birthday went like this… Surprising from the time I woke up till I went to bed! Woke up with a loving hug, actually woke up with a knock on my door, with heart shaped confetti pointed straight to my face, thank God I ve ditched and it fired straight up, instantly shattering a glass ceiling light, in thousands of pieces.”

“We still laugh about it, and thank God I m moving fast. My action stunt skills were finally needed. My room was filled with small red hearts and pieces of glass. Obviously I forgot to make a wish and blow my candle. Dar “cioburile aduc noroc” S a spart ghinionul! Amin in our romanian culture we believe the broken glass brings good luck)”

She then shared that she feels grateful as she was fine.

“I went with my family to the beach and I had another surprise, my second cake. When I had to blow my candle… the wind move faster and stole the chance to blow the candle and to make a wish…again.”

The actress-singer went on to share “I never give up tho, u know me! In fact there was no need fr another wish bcz my wish got already fulfilled. I was with my parents and my closest friends on the beach, relaxing, reading your heartfelt messages, video calling my people who cdn t be there with us, eating fresh watermelon and watching the sunset, the best thing in the world. At peace, feeling loved, spoiled and sun kissed.(sic).”

“Dolce far niente! For a change! Enough of “running” to places, countries and changing flights. That s y I guess it was meant for me to celebrate my birthday this year, in a small town in Toscana. My initial plan was to visit other places in Italy, to be on the road again.”

“Forte dei Marmi was not even in the plan. It came up last minute. I went with the flow, I ve decided to stay there, in this peaceful town, to experience the authentic italian vibe. And I’m happy I did that.”

Iulia shared that the evening came with another “surprise, another cake and beautiful people at Stefano Ricci, Veronica & Andrea Bocelli special dinner, watching a spectacular show in the sky. A Symphony in the sky. What a beautiful way to end my birthday. Thank u God And thank u all for your love. I m sending even more love back to u (sic).”

--IANS

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