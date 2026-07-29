Pitbull celebrates 20 years of ‘Culo’ with rapper Lil Jon

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Cuban-American singer Pitbull has marked 20 years of his breakout hit “Culo,” celebrating the song that introduced his signature party sound to the world.

Pitbull shared a string of pictures from the making of the 2004 track, which featured Lil Jon and served as the lead single from his debut album M.I.A.M.I.

He wrote in the caption on Instagram: “20 years of the Culo video…daleee @liljon.”

"Culo" was produced by Lil Jon, who is also a featured artist. The song uses the Coolie Dance riddim, which gained prominence from Nina Sky's hit "Move Ya Body".

However, a mash-up of "Culo" and "Pull Up", named "Pull Up (The Culo Remix)", later appeared on Mr. Vegas's 2004 album Pull Up. "Culo" peaked at number 32 on the US Billboard Hot 100, number 45 on the US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, and number 11 on the US Hot Rap Songs chart.

Talking about Pitbull, he began his career in the early 2000s as a reggaeton, Latin hip-hop, and crunk performer, and signed with TVT Records to release his debut album, M.I.A.M.I. Executive-produced by Lil Jon, the album entered the Billboard 200, along with his second and third albums, El Mariel and The Boatlift.

His fourth album, Pitbull Starring in Rebelution, yielded his mainstream breakthrough, spawning the singles "I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)" and "Hotel Room Service".

Meanwhile, Lil Jon is regarded as a progenitor of the club-oriented hip-hop subgenre crunk. Lil Jon’s hits include "Salt Shaker" by Ying Yang Twins, "Cyclone" by Baby Bash, "Damn!" by YoungBloodZ, "Freek-a-Leek" by Petey Pablo, "Goodies" by Ciara, and "Yeah!" by Usher.

In 2013, Lil Jon released "Turn Down for What" with DJ Snake, which has been certified platinum by the RIAA.

--IANS

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