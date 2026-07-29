Priya Dutt recalls how brother Sanjay Dutt filled the void of both a mother and a father

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Dutt turned 67 on Wednesday, and heartfelt wishes poured in from family, friends, and fans across social media.

Among the most touching tributes was one from his sister, Priya Dutt, who celebrated the special day by sharing an emotional note and recalling how her brother became the family's strongest pillar during difficult times. Taking to Instagram, Priya shared a heartfelt birthday message along with a nostalgic video, recalling how Sanjay filled the void of both a mother and a father figure in their lives. The video captures treasured moments shared by Sanjay and Priya, along with clips from her appearances on reality shows.

In the clip, Priya could be heard saying, “He kind of filled that void so beautifully, of a mom and a dad. Hum log sab choti bhene the, bhaiya was the first earning member and everything. And we used to wait, rakhi kab aayegi? And you know, what is bhaiya going to give us this rakhi?.”

For the caption, the doting sister wrote, “Some bonds only become stronger with time, and ours is one of them. No matter where life has taken us, family has always been our greatest strength, and I’m grateful that we’ve walked this journey together.”

“Thank you for being the brother you are strong, caring, and always true to yourself. I hope this year brings you good health, endless happiness, new memories to treasure, and all the love you so deeply deserve. Have the most wonderful birthday.”

Sanjay Dutt's twins, son Shahraan Dutt and daughter Iqra Dutt, along with his elder daughter Trishala Dutt, penned heartfelt birthday wishes for the actor as he turned 67. Shahraan shared a picture with his father Sanjay Dutt, seemingly from a special occasion. The father-son duo twinned in stylish white traditional ensembles, with Sanjay completing his look with sunglasses as they posed together for the camera with bright smiles. Shahraan wrote, "Happy birthday to the best dad anyone could ask for. “Thank you for always being there, supporting me, and inspiring me every day. Wishing you good health, endless happiness, and many more amazing years ahead. Love you always,” wrote Shahraan. Replying to the post, the ‘Sanju’ actor commented, “I love you and I will always stand by you son.”

For the unversed, Sanjay Dutt tied the knot with actress Maanayata Dutt in 2008. The couple embraced parenthood in October 2010 with the arrival of their twins, son Shahraan Dutt and daughter Iqra Dutt.

Before his marriage to Maanayata, Sanjay was married to actress Richa Sharma. The couple had a daughter, Trishala Dutt. Richa passed away in 1996 after a prolonged battle with a brain tumour.

--IANS

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