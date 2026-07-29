Dwayne Johnson: Our 'Jumanji' journey has been the greatest of a lifetime.

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has shared a glimpse from the shoot of his upcoming film “Jumanji” and said that the “journey has been the greatest of a lifetime.”

Johnson shared a string of images featuring some of his fondest memories from the shoot alongside Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan.

“All jokes aside, our Jumanji journey has been the greatest of a lifetime. See you all at 5:50pm PT. I love you Toot toot,” he wrote in the caption, teasing the upcoming reveal while keeping details under wraps.

The new installment of the Jumanji franchise is titled 'Jumanji: The Open World'. The upcoming installment will bring back Hart as Franklin Finbar, Johnson as Dr. Bravestone, Jack Black as Professor Sheldon Oberon and Karen Gillan as Ruby Roundhouse.

Jumanji, first released in 1995, was directed by Joe Johnston and was based on the 1981 children's picture book by Chris Van Allsburg. The film is the first installment in the Jumanji film series and stars Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, David Alan Grier, Bonnie Hunt, Jonathan Hyde, and Bebe Neuwirth.

Earlier in July, Johnson revealed that he stole the late superstar Robin Williams' dice from the upcoming film ‘Jumanji: Open World’ and then lied about having it.

The 54-year-old actor previously revealed the game piece he wears around his neck as Dr. Xander 'Smolder' Bravestone in the upcoming film paid homage to the late screen legend because he had used it in the original 1995 Jumanji film.

He had shared to a publication that the last prop that he took from a set was the dice that he wore in Jumanji. That is one half of a pair of dice that the makers used in the original, OG Jumanji.

The actor had also revealed that when crew members asked Johnson to return the souvenir, he said he gave it back.

His latest release is the live-action of Moana. The film stars Johnson, Rena Owen, John Tui, Frankie Adams, Jemaine Clement and Catherine Laga'aia.

Moana follows a spirited Polynesian village chief's daughter who is chosen by the ocean to restore a mystical relic to the goddess Te Fiti. To save her dying island, she sets sail to track down the exiled demigod Maui, learn the ancient art of wayfinding, and lift a dark curse.

--IANS

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