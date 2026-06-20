Taapsee Pannu finds solace by the sea: Picking up some thoughts

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu posted a soulful beachside moment, sharing that she is “picking up some thoughts”.

The actress, who made her acting debut with the 2010 Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam, shared a string of images dressed in a vibrant mustard-yellow coordinated outfit and enjoying a quiet walk along the shoreline.

For the caption, the actress wrote: “Picking up some thoughts to share with you all soon.”

Talking about her work, the 38-year-old actress, who is married to Danish badminton player and Olympic medalist Mathias Boe, was recently seen in the gripping courtroom drama titled Assi directed by Anubhav Sinha.

The film is a, which centers on unexplained sexual assault cases. An investigator and defense team fight to reveal shocking truths hidden beneath statistics and uncover the human cost behind the headlines.

She will next be seen in “Gandhari”.

“Gandhari” promises a riveting storyline filled with relentless determination and intense personal stakes, set against the backdrop of gripping mystery and high-powered action. Audiences will see Taapsee Pannu as a fierce mom on a mission,” reads the plot description from streaming giant Netflix,reports variety.com.

“Gandhari”, which also stars Ishwak Singh marks Kanika Dhillon and Taapsee's sixth collaboration after back-to-back success with “Manmarziyaan”, “Haseen Dilruba”, “Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba” and many more.

Tapasee stepped into Hindi film with the comedy Chashme Baddoor in 2013. It was directed by David Dhawan. She was then seen in films such as Baby, Pink, Mulk, The Ghazi Attack, Manmarziyaan, Badla, Mission Mangal, Saand Ki Aankh, Thappad, Haseen Dillruba, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket Dunki, and Looop Lapeta.

On June 6, the actress revealed why she started working out to get rid of extra kilos; however, recently her motivation for sweating it out has been to stay healthy.

Taapsee shared in the latest video on her Insta Stories, "Initially I did work out to reduce weight when I put on a lot of weight during my school and college ending years but lately for last lot of years I've been working out to stay healthy except for a few films that I had to work out for, for specific goals of playing those athletes, but I've usually been working out just to stay healthy because it's not like I'm getting glam type roles where I have to show off my body so that's why I have to work out for that."

In another post, Tapsee also stressed how people should judge if they are actually 'healthy'.

She added: "I usually only worked out to stay, and feel healthy, and how do you do that? Basically, people think that, ‘okay we ran for so long so we are healthy and we pushed so many kilos of weight, so we are healthy. What should be your like highest heart rate’.

“And now-a-days everyone wears a smartwatch. So if you actually want to test how healthy you are, you should test how quickly your heart rate stabilizes, how quickly your body recovers. The quicker your body recovers, the healthier you are. If it takes a long time to recover or get your heart rate normal or recover your body from a heavy workout, that means something probably is not right."

--IANS

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