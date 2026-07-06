T20 WC reminds us why women’s cricket is unmissable: Jay Shah

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) After Australia crushed England by seven wickets at Lord's to lift their sixth T20 World Cup title, ICC chairman ICC Chairman said that women's cricket is in its golden era and that the tournament served as a reminder of why the sport is unmissable, thanks to the power, passion and class on display.

The ICC Chair presented the trophy to captain Sophie Molineux, who lifted the T20 World Cup title just six months into her tenure as captain. After surrendering both the 20- and 50-over titles over the past two years, Australia reasserted themselves as the world's best team, securing their 14th white-ball title.

“Congratulations to Cricket Australia on winning their seventh ICC Women’s T20 World Cup title with another incredible campaign. Huge credit to England cricket too - fantastic runners-up but champions in spirit. This tournament reminded us why women’s cricket is unmissable - power, passion, and pure class on display from start to finish. Thank you to both teams and everyone who made this World Cup so special. Women’s cricket is in a golden era,” Jay Shah posted on X.

In front of a 28,000-plus record crowd at the Lord's Cricket Ground, Australia wrapped up their invincible run at the tournament in style, restricting England to 150 after electing to bowl and then chased down the target in 17.1 overs with Beth Mooney leading the way scoring 64 runs.

An emphatic win to seal an emphatic tournament, as Australia returned to the summit of T20 cricket after three years. In doing so, they broke a streak of rotten luck at World Cups on UK shores dating all the way back to the 1993.

England, who were playing their first T20 World Cup final in eight years, previously won all four of the Women's World Cups (50-over and T20) they had hosted; but Australia had won all six of the finals (50-over and T20) the two nations had contested.

--IANS

bc/