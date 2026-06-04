T20 Mumbai League: Shreyas Iyer, Aditya Tare power Mumbai Falcons to maiden win

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Shreyas Iyer and Aditya Tare produced influential knocks as SOBO Mumbai Falcons registered their first victory of the T20 Mumbai League 2026, overcoming MSC Maratha Royals by three wickets in a contest that swung dramatically before being settled in the final over at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing 153, the Falcons appeared to be cruising towards the target after a blistering start from their top order. Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Tare set the tone with an aggressive 42 off just 19 deliveries, while Ishan Mulchandani chipped in with a composed 29 as the pair stitched together a 57-run opening stand.

The momentum continued when India batter Shreyas Iyer entered as the Impact Player and immediately made his presence felt. Mixing timing with power, Iyer struck 30 off 24 balls, including two boundaries and two sixes, helping the Falcons surge to 106/2 by the 12th over and seemingly putting the chase beyond doubt.

However, the match took an unexpected turn after Iyer's dismissal. The Royals mounted a spirited comeback, striking regularly and reducing the Falcons from a position of comfort to a state of uncertainty. Four wickets fell for just 21 runs as the pressure shifted onto the chasing side and hopes of a Royals revival grew.

With the asking rate creeping up and wickets falling around him, Gautam Waghela provided the composure the Falcons desperately needed. The middle-order batter remained unbeaten on 26 from 23 deliveries, carefully steering the innings through the tense closing stages before guiding his side home with five balls to spare.

Earlier, Maratha Royals relied heavily on Sahil Jadhav's counterattacking half-century after a stuttering start with the bat. Opening alongside captain Siddhesh Lad, Jadhav stood firm amid regular setbacks, striking 52 off just 30 deliveries, hitting five fours and three sixes.

While wickets continued to tumble at the other end, Chinmay Sutar offered valuable support with 23, helping the defending champions cross the 100-run mark in the 14th over.

The Falcons' bowlers then tightened their grip on proceedings, with left-arm spinner Yash Dicholkar delivering a crucial spell. He removed the well-set Jadhav and Tushar Deshpande in quick succession, slowing the Royals' momentum at a critical stage.

Arjun Dani attempted to revive the innings with a fighting 35, while Rohan Raje added 10, but the Falcons maintained control through disciplined bowling. Akash Parkar led the attack with figures of 3/22, while Dicholkar finished with 3/25 as the Royals were restricted to 152/9 in their 20 overs.

The victory gives the Falcons their first points of the campaign and provides a timely boost as the tournament begins to gather momentum.

Brief scores:

MSC Maratha Royals 152/9 in 20 overs (Sahil Jadhav 52, Arjun Dani 35, Chinmay Sutar 23; Akash Parkar 3/22, Yash Dicholkar 3/25) lost to SOBO Mumbai Falcons 156/6 in 19.1 overs (Aditya Tare 42, Shreyas Iyer 30, Ishan Mulchandani 29; Maxwell Swaminathan 2/24) by three wickets.

--IANS

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