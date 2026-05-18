'Reflects enduring cultural bonds': PM Modi, Swedish PM Kristersson celebrate Tagore's legacy

Gothenburg, May 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson on Monday exchanged special commemorative gifts honouring the enduring legacy of Rabindranath Tagore, highlighting the deep cultural ties between India and Sweden.

PM Modi expressed gratitude to the Swedish Prime Minister for presenting facsimiles of two handwritten epigrams by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, preserved in the Swedish National Archives.

"Deeply touched to receive facsimiles of two handwritten epigrams by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. I thank the Government and people of Sweden for this thoughtful gesture, which reflects the enduring cultural bonds between our nations," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

"Gurudev Tagore's words continue to illuminate minds across generations and geographies. His vision of human dignity, knowledge and brotherhood remains timeless," he added.

Following the exchange, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson also shared details of the gesture on X, saying, "Had the honour to hand over a facsimile of two handwritten epigrams by the influential Indian author Rabindranath Tagore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"Tagore was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913. The poems were located in the Swedish National Archives. The gift is a testament to the long-standing relations between Sweden and India," he further said.

According to an official statement, Kristersson gifted replicas of two handwritten epigrams by Tagore, along with a brief explanatory note and a photograph taken during the poet's visit to Uppsala University in 1921.

"The originals, recently discovered in the Swedish National Archives, were created by Tagore during his visits to Sweden in 1921 and 1926," the statement noted.

In return, Prime Minister Modi presented Kristersson with a collection of Rabindranath Tagore's literary works, along with a specially handcrafted Shantiniketan bag adorned with motifs personally inspired by Gurudev to support and empower local artisans.

"The bag symbolises Tagore's philosophy that art is not meant to be confined to galleries, but to breathe life into everyday objects, bridging the gap between the intellectual and the functional," the statement added.

Rabindranath Tagore, the first non-European recipient of the Nobel Prize in Literature, could not travel to Sweden in 1913 to personally receive the award. He was later formally received by King Gustav V during his visit to Sweden in 1921.

The exchange of gifts also coincides with the centenary celebrations of Tagore's historic visit to Sweden in 1926, adding further significance to the symbolic gesture between the two leaders.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Sweden on Sunday for a two-day official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

During the visit, PM Modi was also conferred with the 'Royal Order of the Polar Star, Degree Commander Grand Cross' in recognition of his exceptional contribution to India-Sweden relations and his leadership in deepening cooperation between the two countries.

--IANS

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