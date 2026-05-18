Dwayne Johnson: ‘The Smashing Machine’ changed my life in many ways

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has discussed ‘The Smashing Machine’ and said the biographical sports drama film has changed his life in many ways.

Since the film has been released in Japan, Johnson said that shooting the movie in the Land of the Rising Sun instilled a deeper appreciation and curiosity for Japanese culture.

He shared a poster of the film and wrote: “Very cool (and wild) news but true — THE SMASHING MACHINE has just been released in theaters in JAPAN this weekend! (streaming will be available after the theatrical run).”

“Every country around the world has their own distribution rights and Japan’s theatrical window was always scheduled for May 2026.”

Johnson shared that he embodied the Japanese culture and applied it to his own lifestyle.

“I’m absolutely thrilled Japanese fans can finally see, our film - Smashing Machine changed my life in many ways, and the time I spent in Japan filming our movie, instilled a deeper appreciation and curiosity for Japanese culture, that I ultimately began to embody and apply to my own lifestyle.”

He added: “Japan ~ enjoy The Smashing Machine and I’ll see you THIS JULY when I return to your island nation.”

The Smashing Machine has Johnson playing a former amateur wrestler and MMA fighter Mark Kerr, alongside Emily Blunt as Kerr's girlfriend, with Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten and Oleksandr Usyk in supporting roles.

The Smashing Machine premiered at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2025, where it won the Silver Lion. The film told the true story of mixed martial arts and UFC fighter Mark Kerr, whose obsession with greatness made him a legend -- and nearly cost him everything.

He will next be seen in the live action version of Moana. The film was directed by Thomas Kail. It stars Johnson and Catherine Laga'aia.

--IANS

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