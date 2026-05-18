Avika Gor reveals first thing she did with Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi after landing in Cape Town for KKK 15

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Actress Avika Gor seems to have slipped into action mode as she reached Cape Town, South Africa for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Before the stunts begin, Avika gave fans a fun sneak peek into what she and her fellow contestants did almost immediately after landing in South Africa.

Sharing a gym selfie on her social media account, Avika was seen posing alongside Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, and Avinash Mishra, along with other members of the gang

She was seen dressed in workout gear with headphones on, as the boys flexed their muscles while posing for the picture.

Sharing the picture, Avika wrote,

“Capetown aate hi jo log gym pahunche (We hit the gym as soon as we reached Cape Town) ”

Talking about the upcoming season, it marks the 15th edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi, with filmmaker Rohit Shetty returning as host once again.

This season features Avika Gor, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Avinash Mishra, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Gaurav Khanna, Harsh Gujral and others.

One of the biggest surprises this season is said to be the participation of social media sensation Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry.

Talking to IANS, Orry had admitted that he decided to join the reality show mainly to test waters and see whether he could truly face his fears.

He also revealed that he even got a bikini wax before entering the show as his own way of testing pain tolerance.

Orry further revealed that it was his close friend and Bollywood actress Khushi Kapoor who encouraged him to take up the challenge and simply enjoy the experience.

–IANS

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