May 18, 2026 11:17 AM हिंदी

Avika Gor reveals first thing she did with Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi after landing in Cape Town for KKK 15

Avika Gor reveals first thing she did with Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi after landing in Cape Town for KKK 15

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Actress Avika Gor seems to have slipped into action mode as she reached Cape Town, South Africa for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Before the stunts begin, Avika gave fans a fun sneak peek into what she and her fellow contestants did almost immediately after landing in South Africa.

Sharing a gym selfie on her social media account, Avika was seen posing alongside Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, and Avinash Mishra, along with other members of the gang

She was seen dressed in workout gear with headphones on, as the boys flexed their muscles while posing for the picture.

Sharing the picture, Avika wrote,

“Capetown aate hi jo log gym pahunche (We hit the gym as soon as we reached Cape Town) ”

Talking about the upcoming season, it marks the 15th edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi, with filmmaker Rohit Shetty returning as host once again.

This season features Avika Gor, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Avinash Mishra, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Gaurav Khanna, Harsh Gujral and others.

One of the biggest surprises this season is said to be the participation of social media sensation Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry.

Talking to IANS, Orry had admitted that he decided to join the reality show mainly to test waters and see whether he could truly face his fears.

He also revealed that he even got a bikini wax before entering the show as his own way of testing pain tolerance.

Orry further revealed that it was his close friend and Bollywood actress Khushi Kapoor who encouraged him to take up the challenge and simply enjoy the experience.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

John Cena: I was run out of town for the movie business in 2009-2010

John Cena: I was run out of town for the movie business in 2009-2010

Nahid Rana says Taskin Ahmed has been key to his success

Nahid Rana says Taskin Ahmed has been key to his success

Rubina Dilaik says she resonates with Neetu Kapoor’s comeback journey to Bollywood as a woman

Rubina Dilaik says as a woman she resonates with Neetu Kapoor’s comeback journey to Bollywood

Sanju Samson on turning down the offer to act in 'Athiradi': They should have given me a bigger role! (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Sanju Samson on turning down the offer to act in 'Athiradi': They approached me for a small role in the film!

Composer Sajid Khan escaped getting hit by cricket ball at IPL: ‘Bach gaye nawabsahab’

Composer Sajid Khan escaped getting hit by cricket ball at IPL: ‘Bach gaye nawabsahab’

HDFC AMC flags cyber-security incident; shares decline 3 pc

HDFC AMC flags cyber-security incident; shares decline 3 pc

How realme is building a smarter AIoT ecosystem for India’s multi-device lifestyle

How realme is building a smarter AIoT ecosystem for India’s multi-device lifestyle

Subhash Ghai reveals he escaped school to watch films of Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt & other cinema legends

Subhash Ghai reveals he escaped school to watch films of Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt & other cinema legends

Indian student killed in tragic road accident in US

Indian student killed in tragic road accident in US

Bangladesh: Woman dies after alleged BNP-linked attack triggered by social media reaction

Bangladesh: Woman dies after alleged BNP-linked attack triggered by social media reaction