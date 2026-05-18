Lionel Messi stars with goal and assist in Inter Miami victory

Miami, May 18 (IANS) Lionel Messi continued his excellent form in Major League Soccer, scoring once and providing an assist to lead Inter Miami CF to a 2-0 victory over the Portland Timbers on Sunday. This win marked the club’s first at its new home stadium.

Messi netted his 12th goal of the season and recorded his sixth assist, while German Berterame scored Miami’s second goal during a dominant performance at Nu Stadium. This victory ended Miami’s frustrating 0-3-1 start at the venue, which officially opened in April.

Dayne St. Clair made four saves to help Miami achieve their third clean sheet of the season, the first since a 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake in April.

For Portland, the away game was tough again as they suffered their fourth 2-0 road defeat this season and their third loss in their last five away matches. Despite taking 16 shots, the Timbers were outshot 22-16 and trailed 9-4 in shots on target.

Messi continues to get closer to the league’s scoring lead. The 38-year-old is now tied with Petar Musa and just one goal behind Hugo Cuypers in the MLS Golden Boot race. The Argentine superstar has also contributed five goals and all six of his assists in his last four games as he builds momentum ahead of what is expected to be his final FIFA World Cup campaign later this year.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner looked dangerous from the start, forcing James Pantemis into an early save in the fourth minute before scoring in the 31st minute.

Messi began the play from outside the penalty area, passing to Luis Suárez before charging into the box. Suárez combined well with Telasco Segovia, whose backheel pass set up Messi for a calm finish past Pantemis.

Eleven minutes later, Messi created another goal with a moment of brilliance that echoed his best years at FC Barcelona.

After controlling Rodrigo de Paul’s cross with his chest, Messi exchanged passes with Suarez before maneuvering through a group of defenders in the box. He then made a precise pass to Berterame, who scored right away from close range to secure Miami’s comfortable win.

--IANS

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