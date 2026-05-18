Pooja Bhatt turns flapper girl from the Gatsby era in retro-inspired picture

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt took a stylish trip back in time as she shared a monochrome portrait inspired by the “flapper girl” glamour of the “Gatsby era”.

Pooja shared an old picture of herself sporting a sleek retro hairstyle, paired with dramatic eyes and statement jewellery, which seemed to be inspired by the 1920s timeless charm.

“Oh! To be a flapper girl in a Gatsby world!” she wrote as the caption.

For the unversed, a flapper was a cultural term for a fashionable, rebellious young woman in the 1920s who defied traditional societal expectations. They wore short "bobbed" hair, shorter hemlines, and heavy makeup.

Meanwhile, the "Gatsby era," referred to the 1920s, was defined by economic prosperity, consumerism, and the cultural rebellion of the "Jazz Age".

Talking about Pooja, the 54-year-old is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and half-sister of actress Alia Bhatt. She had her first leading role in the television film Daddy in 1989.

Her breakthrough came with the romance comedy Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin in 1991, which also emerged as her highest-grossing release.

In the next decade, she earned critical acclaim for her performances in the films Sadak, Junoon, Naaraaz, Angrakshak, Chaahat, Tamanna, Border, Kabhi Na Kabhi, Angaaray and Zakhm. This was followed by a hiatus and intermittent work.

She was recently seen on screen in Chup: Revenge of the Artist directed by R. Balki. The film stars Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Set in Mumbai, the film focuses on a serial killer targeting corrupt film critics and a police officer assigned to catch the killer.

Pooja was also seen as a contestant in the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss OTT 2,” where Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner and Abhishek Malhan was the runner-up.

On OTT, the actress was last seen in Big Girls Don't Cry. It also stars Mukul Chadda, Raima Sen, Zoya Hussain, Avantika, Tenzin Lhakyila, Aneet Padda, Dalai, Vidushi, Afrah Sayed.

--IANS

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