‘Maa Behen’ director on washing powder jingle-inspired character names: Rhymed beautifully

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Director Suresh Triveni has opened up about the character names in his upcoming film “Maa Behen”, revealing that the names were inspired by popular culture and retained because they fit seamlessly into the story.

Speaking about naming the characters Rekha, Jaya, and Sushma, played by Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Dharna Durga, respectively, Triveni said the references emerged organically during the writing process.

He told IANS: “I think it's a part of popular culture. But the way we went about it was…”

The filmmaker, who has previously helmed Tumhari Sulu, Jalsa, and Subedaar, shared another anecdote.

He revealed: “They had initially different names, honestly speaking… When I started jamming with my writer, whatever was there in the popular culture, in a certain manner, it just rhymed so beautifully. So we decided that we would retain it.”

The filmmaker also said that the familiarity of the names could help attract audience attention.

“Anything that can gather a little attention, why shouldn't we go towards it?” added the filmmaker, who, before transitioning to features, built a successful career directing advertisements and short films.

The chaotic crime-comedy ‘Maa Behen’ will stream on June 4 on Netflix.

It stars Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Dharna Durgaa, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles. They are joined by Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh, and Shardul Bhardwaj.

Premiering on June 4, at the heart of “Maa Behen” is Rekha, a mother who’s already juggling enough until life throws her the ultimate curveball, a dead body in her kitchen. With her two daughters, Jaya, the responsible one, and Sushma, the wild card, this trio must think fast, lie faster, and somehow keep their nosy neighbors from sniffing out the truth.

Triveni last month had spoken about with Anil Kapoor and Madhuri.

He had said: “Of course, I would love to bring them together. In fact, we were discussing that we should try comedy with them because I think they are brilliant as a team together. Inshallah, if all goes well.”

--IANS

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