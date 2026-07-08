Sylvester Stallone reflects on ‘Rocky’: Wasn’t just writing about one fighter

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone has talked about the legacy of his iconic film “Rocky”, which was first released in 1976, saying he never intended it to be just the story of a boxer.

Stallone shared a video interview in which he and many other crew members talk about the film. The Hollywood star mentioned that the film was written for everyone who has ever been underestimated but chose to keep moving forward.

He wrote in the caption: “When I wrote Rocky, I wasn’t just writing about one fighter. I was writing about anyone who’s ever been counted out but kept moving forward. It’s incredible to see how that story continues to inspire people all these years later.”

In the video, Stallone said that he when he wrote “Rocky,” he was writing about himself and “about all of us.”

He said in the video: “When I wrote Rocky, I wasn't just writing a script. I was writing about myself, really, about all of us. He had heart. He had grit. Millions of people watched his fight, a classic American story, and in it, saw their own.”

“The steps represent Rocky's biggest obstacle. The ultimate measure of his success would be whether he could finish running up those steps, all 72 of them.”

Rocky is a 1976 American sports drama film directed by John G. Avildsen and written by and starring Sylvester Stallone. It is the first installment in the Rocky film series.

It also stars Talia Shire, Burt Young, Carl Weathers, and Burgess Meredith.

In the film, Rocky Balboa, a poor small-time club fighter and loanshark debt collector from Philadelphia, gets an unlikely once-in-a-lifetime shot at the world heavyweight championship held by Apollo Creed. Rocky II released in 1979 and the third part came out in 1982.

The film franchise followed with 2015’s Creed, Creed II and Crees III also starring Michael B. Jordan as boxer, who essayed the role of Adonis Creed, with Rocky as his trainer in the first two films. The Creed films were directed by Ryan Coogler, Steven Caple Jr., and Jordan respectively.

--IANS

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