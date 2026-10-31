Sylvester Stallone recollects when Henry Winkler visited his rundown accommodation

Los Angeles, Oct 31 (IANS) Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone has shared a heartfelt gesture for Hollywood multi-hyphenate Henry Winkler on his birthday. On Friday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a clip featuring a series of throwback pictures of himself with Henry.

The post featured the voice-over of Sylvester Stallone reading an excerpt from his memoir, ‘The Steps’, in which he recollected when Henry paid a visit to his house.

He said, “One day, he came over to my shabby place and got a glimpse into my world. He had to step over a young homeless guy while walking up the five flights of stairs. He saw the dented metal door and the black paint on my windows, the library of tattered old books, the small captain's desk tucked into the corner. Someplace, Henry said, ‘Yeah, but it's only temporary. Of course’, as his eyes landed on a shelf with about 15 screenplays sitting on it, most of them pretty mediocre, to be honest. He asked, ‘What are these screenplays? You write? Come on, really’.He was very surprised. ‘Yeah, I write’, I said. Someday, one of those scripts is going to take me out of this place”.

“Henry picked up a few of the scripts and leafed through them. He picked up the ‘Poe’ script, and started reading. He said, ‘Oh, my God, this is unbelievable that you do this’. I told him, ‘This is not easy. No, it's hard but I believe it'll be my way forward. I know it's still so hard to make it as an actor. Writing is even harder’. Henry said, ‘Yeah, but each word you write is a step in the right direction’. I told him, ‘That's how I think about it, Henry. Step by step’. ‘This is good’, Henry said, reading a few more pages of ‘Poe’. Getting representation as a screenwriter was a big step on my journey, but it was also encouraging to hear such supportive words from someone of Henry's caliber”, he added.

He wrote in the caption, “In honor of Henry Winkler’s birthday, here’s a little story about us from my memoir, The Steps. Henry’s encouragement when I was just starting out as an actor and writer meant a great deal to me then, and it still does today. Happy birthday to a wonderful friend and an incredible talent”.

--IANS

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