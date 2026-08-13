Sylvester Stallone recalls harsh winters and no hot water in childhood home

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone recalled his humble childhood in a $15-a-month “cold water flat” in New York’s “Hell’s Kitchen”.

Stallone took to Instagram, where he shared a childhood picture of himself and a note that read: “Our apartment was a tiny place, called a cold water flat." As the name suggests, it had no hot water, which made washing dishes almost impossible. The small tub mostly served as our kitchen table, however."

"When it wasn't being used for its intended purpose, we had a piece of plywood lying on top of it-nice. SYLVESTER STALLONE, THE STEPS.”

In the caption section, he mentioned that living without hot water made everyday tasks like bathing and washing dishes especially difficult during winters, but those experiences taught him gratitude.

“I grew up in a $15/month Hell’s Kitchen “cold water flat.” No hot water made things like dishwashing or bath time brutal, especially in the winter. Looking back, those moments taught me gratitude and how to make the most of what you have. Funny how life works,” he wrote as the caption.

Stallone made his screen debut in the 1970 with "The Party at Kitty and Stud's". Before becoming a Hollywood icon, Stallone took on a few uncredited roles in films like Downhill Racer and Bananas.

However, his breakthrough and official launch into mainstream cinema came in 1974 with his starring role in "The Lords of Flatbush". Shortly after, he wrote and starred in the 1976 blockbuster "Rocky", which established him as a global icon.

It was on April 16, when Stallone revealed that the fourth season as well as a spin-off series of Tulsa King titled Frisco King is in production.

He shared a picture from the sets of a comedy and crime drama television series and captioned it: “From one king to another Frisco King is now in production! #FriscoKing.”

For the unversed, Tulsa King had come out first in 2022. The series stars Stallone as Dwight "The General" Manfredi, an American Mafia caporegime who has been recently released from prison in New York and is sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he begins to set up a criminal organization. It is Stallone's first leading role in a scripted television series.

A fourth season and a spin-off series, Frisco King, starring Samuel L. Jackson, have both been ordered.

--IANS

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