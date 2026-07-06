Syama Prasad Mookerjee was leader of intellect, public service, moral conviction: PM Modi

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid rich tributes to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 125th birth anniversary, describing him as one of the few leaders in modern India who represented a unique "confluence of intellect, public service and moral conviction."

Born on July 6, 1901, in Calcutta (now Kolkata), Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee was an educationist, barrister and politician who played a significant role in shaping India's political discourse in the years following Independence.

He is widely recognised as the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the ideological predecessor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). A vocal critic of several policies of the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru government, Mookerjee advocated cultural nationalism, national integration and self-reliance as the pillars of nation-building.

Paying homage to Mookerjee in a detailed article, Prime Minister Modi wrote that July 6 is a "special day for countless people who cherish the ideals of nationalism and selfless service".

"We commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, whose life remains a timeless example of courage and unwavering commitment to Maa Bharti. Few leaders in modern India embodied the seamless confluence of intellect, public service and moral conviction as profoundly as Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee."

The Prime Minister said that although Mookerjee was born into a family of distinguished educationists and intellectuals and could have chosen a life of comfort and privilege, he instead dedicated himself to national service.

"Yet, while destiny placed before him a path of privilege, his conscience led him towards one of sacrifice and national service," PM Modi wrote.

"He was convinced that he could not remain a mute spectator to the turbulence of his times, be it fighting colonialism, communalism, humanitarian challenges and more. Along this journey, he endured profound personal tragedies, including the loss of an infant child and, later, his wife. Yet, these tragedies only deepened his resolve and strengthened his unwavering commitment to serve," he added.

Highlighting what he described as the defining principle of Mookerjee's public life, the Prime Minister said it was the "indivisibility of India."

"He stood firm during the upheaval of Partition to ensure that West Bengal remained an integral part of India. A few years later, that very conviction drew him to Jammu and Kashmir. Imprisonment did not deter him, and isolation did not diminish him. His life came to an abrupt end in detention, far from the countless people whose cause he had made his own," PM Modi wrote.

"There are moments in history when an individual's final sacrifice transcends politics and enters the realm of national memory. Dr Mookerjee's last journey remains one such moment. Acharya Vinoba Bhave said that Dr Mookerjee sacrificed himself for a cause in which he had faith. Years later, the revocation of Articles 370 and 35(A) in 2019 was the most fitting tribute to his martyrdom," he added.

The Prime Minister also said Mookerjee consistently placed "India First and Indian values first" while building institutions and promoting systems that challenged conventional thinking of his time.

Recalling Mookerjee's academic contributions, PM Modi noted that he became the youngest Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calcutta and introduced several patriotic and forward-looking reforms.

Quoting Mookerjee's address at a conference of educators, the Prime Minister wrote, "It is incorrect to look upon educational institutions as factories to produce potential clerks and low-paid staff. We have to turn out students who are capable of providing leadership to our self-governing institutions, such as municipal corporations, provincial and central legislatures and also of directing the affairs in various fields of life such as financial, commercial and industrial ones."

PM Modi said that under Mookerjee's leadership, Calcutta University undertook several pioneering initiatives, including strengthening library infrastructure, promoting scientific research, encouraging the study of artefacts and introducing courses in agriculture. He added that Mookerjee also paid special attention to sports, teacher training and student welfare.

The Prime Minister further noted that, to instil a sense of pride among students and alumni, Mookerjee initiated the practice of celebrating January 24 as the University's foundation day and requested that Rabindranath Tagore compose a song for the institution.

Referring to the formation of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, PM Modi said it reflected Mookerjee's determination to provide the country with an alternative political voice rooted in India's civilisational values.

"At a time when the Congress Party was omnipresent, he felt that there was all the more reason for an alternative voice to speak up for India's progress while staying attached to our cultural roots. It was perhaps fitting that the party's symbol was the Diya, the earthen lamp. A single lamp may appear modest, yet it possesses the power to dispel darkness far beyond itself. It is exactly what the Jana Sangh did both during the years it was active and beyond," he wrote.

Highlighting Mookerjee's tenure as Independent India's first Minister for Industry and Supply, PM Modi said his approach to development was both comprehensive and people-centric.

"He viewed industry as a means of restoring dignity, opportunity and confidence to a newly independent nation. He respected wealth creation and value addition. While laying the foundations of modern industrial India through pioneering initiatives such as the Damodar Valley Corporation, the Sindri Fertiliser Plant and a robust industrial policy, he simultaneously ensured that India's traditional strengths were not neglected. Handlooms, cottage industries, artisans and textile workers found in him an equally committed champion," the Prime Minister wrote.

Sharing a personal recollection, PM Modi said, "The Sindri plant, which Dr Mookerjee worked to establish with a clear vision of self-reliance, was ignored by those who ran the nation for several decades. I feel honoured that our Government had the opportunity to contribute to its revival. It was indeed among the most special moments to have been there for that programme."

The Prime Minister also described Mookerjee as a firm believer in democratic traditions and constructive dialogue.

"He joined Pandit Nehru's Cabinet, believing that the task of nation-building in the early years transcended political differences. He served with sincerity and a constructive spirit. But when he felt that questions of national importance demanded a different course, he relinquished office with dignity and devoted himself wholeheartedly to the political work he believed the nation required," PM Modi wrote.

Referring to the First Constitutional Amendment introduced 75 years ago, the Prime Minister said Mookerjee had strongly opposed it, describing it as a challenge to freedom of expression.

"When 75 years ago, Pandit Nehru brought the First Amendment, it was a direct assault on free speech. Dr Mookerjee was among its staunchest critics. He understood fully what the Congress was capable of doing. And he was proven right. Those who brought the First Amendment 75 years ago imposed the Emergency in 1975 and, 50 years ago, brought in the 42nd Amendment Act, which again struck at the core of liberal democratic values," he wrote.

PM Modi also highlighted Mookerjee's humanitarian work during the Bengal famine of 1943, saying he actively worked to provide relief to those affected.

"He ensured that several canteens and relief centres were opened to feed people. On one hand, he was deeply shaken by the plight of his people while on the other, he was repulsed by the insensitivity of the colonial rulers. He even wrote a book, Panchasher Manwantar, in which he expressed his angst. When a super cyclone hit Medinipur in 1942, his efforts to restore normalcy were widely lauded," the Prime Minister stated.

PM Modi quoted Mookerjee's message to students delivered at a college in Kolkata: "Whatever work you undertake, do it seriously, thoroughly and well; never leave it half-done or undone, never feel yourself satisfied unless and until you have given it your very best."

"As India advances towards the goal of a Viksit Bharat, the finest tribute we can pay him is to strive every day to build the strong, united, self-confident and compassionate India that he so deeply believed in. And knowing today's youth, I am certain they will rise to the occasion and do exactly that," the Prime Minister added.

--IANS

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