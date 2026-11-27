New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Abhinav Mukund believes Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh have had a significant influence on Delhi Capitals’ retention and release decisions ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season, suggesting that the franchise’s new management is looking to bring in fresh talent and build around its young Indian players.

Ganguly was appointed head coach of Delhi Capitals in October, while former India all-rounder Yuvraj has taken up the role of assistant and batting coach ahead of the upcoming season.

“There has been a change in the way the new team management of Delhi Capitals thinks. Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh have clearly put their thoughts into this retained and release list. Nitish Rana was traded just a year back, and it is not like he performed badly. He played good knocks, but maybe Ganguly and Yuvraj want to bring in some young blood in place of him,” Mukund told Jio Star.

Delhi Capitals retained 16 players from their previous squad while releasing nine, including Nitish Rana, Karun Nair, Pathum Nissanka, Abhishek Porel and Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc, who had informed the franchise and the BCCI about his unavailability for the 2027 season.

Mukund also spoke about Porel’s release, saying that factors beyond on-field performances can sometimes influence a franchise’s decision to retain a player.

“Abishek Porel is a really talented individual too, but some of the off-the-field things can influence the way a franchise keeps faith in you, and that has led to his release,” he said.

Starc’s release, meanwhile, was understandable given his unavailability, while the franchise’s purse of Rs 39.50 crore puts it in a strong position to make significant additions at the auction, Mukund noted.

‘Mitchell Starc is unavailable, so him getting released makes a lot of sense, and they have a huge bank balance of 39.50 crores,” he said.

“Batting-wise, they look sorted. They have highly talented Indian individuals in Sameer Rizvi and Ashutosh Sharma, and the new support staff are backing these young Indians, which means they are going to build their team around them. The releases have helped free up money to make bigger moves for other spots,” he added.

The former Indian batter also expects Delhi to find a new opening partner for KL Rahul after releasing Sri Lankan batter Pathum Nissanka.

“KL Rahul will surely have a new opening partner by the looks of it because they have released Pathum Nissanka. Delhi will be very busy at the auction table, and they will also be one of those teams hoping there is a good trade available on the table, even if it is all cash,” Mukund added.

--IANS

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