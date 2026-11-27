New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Former England batter Dawid Malan has begun planning for life after playing and is working towards a coaching qualification. Malan, though, has made it clear that he is in no hurry to end his playing career and plans to keep playing for as long as he can.

"Well, I guess that's the interesting part about the next career: trying to work out what to do. Coaching is something that I'm interested in. It's something that I'm looking at for the future. I'm currently in the process of getting my Level 3 with the ECB. Then, once that is in place, it's sort of looking at whether, you know, there's an opportunity to coach instead of playing in some of these leagues.

“I'm coming to the stage where, yes, I love playing cricket and I'll try and play for as long as I possibly can, but, you know, if an opportunity arises to be a batting coach, head coach or assistant coach somewhere, it'd be something that I'd think about.

“If you can create good relationships with the teams – like with Venice; hopefully I still play for them – and you get asked to come back, you can play for another year or so, and then it depends on what the coaches do and where they are, because Donovan Miller has been brilliant this year as well.

“So you don't want to come here and say, ‘I'm taking people's jobs’, because that's not how it works. You're here to support the people who are here, and if opportunities do arise through tournaments, then obviously that would be the pathway to look at,” Malan told IANS in an exclusive chat.

When he does move into coaching, Malan said he wants to work at the highest level, and an international role would be the ultimate goal. “I'd love to be involved in really good, high-performance sport (environment) if I'm going to go into coaching. I don't necessarily want to be stuck coaching children, to an extent. I want to be coaching the best of the best – that's my personality. As a player, I want to be the best player possible.

“As a coach, I'd like to work with the best possible and learn from the best coaches as well. So hopefully in future there'll be opportunities in these franchise leagues, and if I'm deemed good enough as a coach, and if and when an opportunity arises to be part of an international team, that would be amazing as well.”

He admitted the move from player to coach would bring its own challenge: learning to put the player first. “I've got all this knowledge in my head. It's just trying to work out, and learn from the best coaches, how to get that information across, and how to do it in a way that doesn't seem like you're talking about yourself a lot. I guess that's the challenge as a former player going into coaching.

“It's not about you anymore. It's about the player: getting the best out of the player, helping develop that player and getting them to a place where they can win games of cricket for you, whether that be international or franchise cricket.”

Malan has also done some commentary work too and said that experience showed him how easy the game looks from the box. He admitted that commentary is also another path he is keen to explore.

“Well, it made me realise that when you don't play, it's a lot easier. It's very easy when you sit in the commentary box to say, ‘What's that guy doing? Why is he bowling there? Why is he not hitting that?’ It makes you sort of forget how hard the game actually is.

“So I guess I'm lucky that I'm doing commentary while still playing. Hopefully I can relate to how tough this game actually is. But I'm really excited about commentary and coaching. I've done quite a lot of that. So that's something that I'd like to look at in the future as well and see where I end up with it.

“There have been a few opportunities that were almost there in a couple of these tournaments, especially some of the bigger ones, like the one in Nepal, with the possibility of commentating there. So it's just sort of waiting for your opportunity, I guess, and maybe when you do end up retiring fully, those opportunities become more available. So we'll see what the future holds.”

Malan, a former world number one T20I batter, played 114 international matches for England – 22 Tests, 30 ODIs and 62 T20Is. He scored 4,416 runs at an average of 37.74, with eight centuries and 31 half-centuries, and is one of the few England men's batters to have scored hundreds in all three formats.

Malan, who played for Chitwan Rhinos in Nepal Premier League (NPL) and Gloucestershire in county cricket this year, said he was proud of his white-ball international career, though he felt he could have done more in Test cricket.

“I'd say I was incredibly fortunate and lucky to play for England. I came along at the right time. I made my debut a lot later than most players. I was able to grab my opportunity, especially in white-ball cricket.

“I think from a Test point of view, I was probably disappointed with how I finished there. I thought I could have done a lot better. I think I played 20-odd Tests and passed 50 ten times, which showed me that I could have played (in the format). It's just that in between, I wasn't good enough to consistently get scores, or get those 30-plus scores, to keep earning the right to play.

“So when I look back at my international career, I'll probably say I missed out in Tests and should have done better there. But in white-ball cricket – T20 and 50-over cricket – I think I took the opportunities with both hands. I'm incredibly proud of what I achieved in those formats,” he concluded.

--IANS

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