Islamabad, Nov 27 (IANS) US-based advocacy group Human Rights Watch (HRW) has reported structural and systemic problems in jails and prisons of Pakistan which leave most inmates with little access to health care.

Many prisoners who fall ill in custody do not receive prompt or decent care, according to the HRW. Two inmates died in Peshawar's Central Prison after alleged delays in receiving medical treatment. A lawyer then filed a petition in the Peshawar High Court requesting that prisons in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa be asked to record when prisoners need medical assistance and establish a clear process for shifting inmates to a hospital in case of emergency, HRW stated.

"Colonial-era laws have long-enabled Pakistani officials and powerful people to interfere in prison operations, sometimes making use of poor conditions to harass jailed political opponents," the HRW said in a statement. The HRW cited the letter written by former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to the country's top three judges on November 16, requesting urgent medical care for himself and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

The HRW urged Pakistan's federal and provincial governments to bring health care in jails and prisons in accordance with the international standards, especially the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners (the Mandela Rules), which require that prisoners receive necessary free medical care to the same standard available in the community, with prompt attention in case of emergency.

It appealed to Pakistan’s federal and provincial governments to provide prescribed medicines free of charge to prisoners and require prisons to record how long patients wait for care. It stated that prison authorities should promptly facilitate transport if the inmate needs urgent hospital transfer.

The HRW stated that Pakistani authorities should ensure all prisoners, regardless of political affiliation or status, receive timely and adequate medical care, with continuity of treatment.

On November 16, Imran Khan wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, the Chief Justice of the Federal Constitutional Court and Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, urging them to ensure the implementation of the apex court's orders and proper medical treatment for himself and Bushra Bibi.

In a letter shared by his lawyer Salman Safdar on X, Imran Khan requested the judges to give him justice "before it is too late" while emphasising that the system has stopped giving him justice and the jail manual, prison rules and his constitutional rights are being "violated brazenly and blatantly". He detailed his own deteriorating health condition and his wife's, requesting the three judges to grant them access to medical treatment.

He said that prolonged solitary confinement and the absence of any meaningful interaction have taken a heavy toll on his mental health, describing it as "not only a form of imprisonment but also a cruel and unusual punishment." He stated that he has not been allowed to meet his wife while his sisters have also been kept in custody.

--IANS

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