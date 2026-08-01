Swaroop Sampath receives Ayodhya Ram Mandir shawl as gift from Anupam Kher, says 'filled with gratitude'

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Actress and motivational speaker Swaroop Sampath shared a heartfelt moment with veteran actor and good friend Anupam Kher, where she revealed that she received a special shawl from the Ayodhya Ram Mandir as a gift from him ahead of a stage performance.

Taking to her social media account, Swaroop posted a smiling selfie with Anupam Kher, in which she is seen draped in a saffron shawl while the veteran actor stands beside her with a warm smile.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Wrapped in warmth and blessings—received this beautiful shawl from the Ayodhya Ram Mandir as a gift from Anupam ji, right before our 16th show of Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane. Filled with gratitude!"

For the uninitiated, Swaroop Sampath and Anupam Kher have been associated through theatre and acting workshops over the years.

The duo has also worked together in the acclaimed stage production Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane, which has completed multiple successful shows recently.

Apart from acting, both the actors have been actively involved in training aspiring actors, with Swaroop being a noted acting coach and educator.

For the uninitiated, Swaroop Sampath is an actress, former Miss India and an internationally recognised educator. She has been a part of films like Naram Garam, Himmatwala, Sawaal, Saathiya besides many other television projects. Beyond acting, she is also known for her work in education, life skills and teacher training.

She is the wife of Bollywood ace actor Paresh Rawal.

Talking about Anupam Kher, the actor has been a part of the entertainment industry for over four decades and has appeared in more than 500 films across Hindi and international cinema. He was recently seen in Tanvi The Great, which also marked his return to direction after over two decades.

–IANS

rd/