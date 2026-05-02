Swara Bhaskar says, 'It’s nobody’s business' as she hits back at body shaming trolls

Mumbai, May 02 (IANS) Actress Swara Bhaskar decided to hit back at trolls who criticised her for her post-pregnancy weight gain.

Swara recently posted a throwback photo of herself from 2018, and it ended up receiving body-shaming remarks from the netizens.

Reacting to this, she dropped a collage of the 2018 snap, alongside a recent picture of her holding her daughter Raabiya, with her back facing the camera.

Condemning the trolls in strong words, Swara wrote on her IG, “This is a hill i will repeatedly die on! The kind of rage and anger I’ve encountered in the last few years because my body has changed after childbirth and because I refuse to lose the weight on the timeline of strangers on the internet.. is bizarre! I want to say it- again and again.. Women’s bodies have more purpose than sexualisation and being hangers for glamour. (sic)".

Describing changes in a woman's body as a natural part of giving birth, she added, "After i had a baby (now 2.5 years ago) i chose NOT TO BOUNCE BACK. Because once you have a baby- there’s no back- you are a parent for the rest of your life...Life changes fundamentally and that’s okay. Of course we miss our old life, our young and free version, our thinner and tighter bodies but to mindlessly keep idealising our younger thinner selves- to force our bodies to bounce back or here and there and fit into versions of your past that are gone, is a kind of cruelty. Our bodies have conceived, carried, nurtured, delivered and nourished a whole other human being. Of course they will change and that’s okay!!!!! (sic)"

She further talked about the constant pressure to look desirable and the incessant shaming of women for carrying postpartum weight.

"It’s nobody’s business. Women should live their lives the way they want. And no, this is not an argument against fitness. Or health," she explained.

Swara concluded the post by pointing out that her acting ability has nothing to do with her weight or the conventional standards of beauty.

--IANS

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