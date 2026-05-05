Swanand Kirkire on reuniting with Sudhir Mishra after 18 years: This is going to be the fifth time

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Acclaimed writer and musician Swanand Kirkire is all set to reunite with Sudhir Mishra again for the upcoming political drama series Summer of 77. He says that working with the filmmaker has been incredibly enriching because he approaches storytelling with such honesty and depth.

Swanand said: "Working with Sudhir Mishra has been incredibly enriching because he approaches storytelling with such honesty and depth.

This is not the first time Swanand will be working with Mishra. The duo has previously collaborated on the song 'Bavra Mann' from 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi' and 'Khoya Khoya Chand' among many others.

“This is going to be the 5th time I collaborated with Sudhir after Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Khoya Khoya Chand. He gives music the space to breathe within the narrative, which is rare and beautiful. When a filmmaker trusts music to carry emotion and subtext, it pushes you as a composer to go beyond the obvious,” he added.

Set against the backdrop of the 1975-1977 Indian Emergency, Summer of 77 is an eight-part Hindi series that explores themes of youthful rebellion and idealism.

The series stars Rahul Bhat, Isha Talwar, Vishal Vashishtha, Saurabh Shukla, Rajat Kapoor, Manav Vij, TJ Bhanu, and Anjan Dutt.

He said:"After Bandwaale, I was really looking to immerse myself in something that allowed me to explore music as a narrative force again, and Summer of 77 offered exactly that. This isn’t just a period drama, it’s a story about a very emotionally charged time in our history, where music, poetry, and expression played a huge role in shaping voices of resistance and identity."

Swanand has composed the entire music album for the series, featuring six songs. He has also lent his voice to three of these tracks, including a standout number titled “Ye Kaisa Hai Junoon”.

Swanand shared that composing for a story set during the Emergency comes with a certain responsibility.

“You’re not just creating melodies; you’re trying to capture the spirit of a generation that was questioning authority, dreaming of change, and finding its voice amidst chaos. The songs had to feel rooted in that time, yet resonate with today’s audience. That balance was both challenging and deeply fulfilling."

He added: "I’ve composed six songs for the series, and singing three of them, including ‘Ye Kaisa Hai Junoon’, was a very personal experience. That song, in particular, reflects the passion, confusion, and fire of youth during that era. It’s not just about romance or rebellion, but about a larger emotional unrest that defined those years."

--IANS

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