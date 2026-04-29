Swanand Kirkire: Films like Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’ celebrate relationships, values

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Acclaimed lyricist, singer and actor Swanand Kirkire, who will next be seen in ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’ by Sooraj Barjatya, has spoken about stepping into a space that celebrates togetherness, values, and shared emotions across generations.

Swanand said: "After Bandwaale, I found myself reflecting a lot on the kind of stories that truly stay with people. There’s something very special about films that families can watch together where different generations sit in the same room, laugh at the same moments, feel the same emotions, and walk away with something meaningful.”

He said: “That shared experience is becoming increasingly rare, but it’s incredibly important."

Kirkire further added: "Films like Yeh Prem Mol Liya, especially coming from Rajshri Productions and under Sooraj Barjatya’s direction, carry forward a legacy of storytelling that celebrates relationships, values, and emotional bonds.”

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is backed by Rajshri Productions. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in leading roles. It is slated for a theatrical release on November 26.

“These are not just films.They become part of family memories. I think in today’s fast-paced, individualistic world, there’s a strong need to bring back that culture of collective viewing, where cinema becomes a bridge between generations,” Kirkire said.

He added that as an actor, being part of such a film is deeply fulfilling because “you’re contributing to something that goes beyond entertainment.”

“It’s about creating moments that families can cherish together. There’s a certain honesty and warmth in these stories that resonates across age groups, and that’s something I truly believe in."

Working alongside actors like Ayushmann and Sharvari, and being guided by Sooraj ji’s vision, has been a wonderful experience for Kirkire.

“There’s a sincerity in the way this film is being made, and I feel audiences are ready to embrace stories that are heartfelt, rooted, and bring people closer. For me, this film is not just a project, it’s a reminder of the kind of cinema that unites us."

--IANS

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