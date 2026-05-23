IPL 2026: Two steps away from what we have manifested from day one, says Krunal Pandya

Hyderabad, May 23 (IANS) Despite a 55-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their final league fixture, Defending Champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) concluded the league stage at the top of the points table with 18 points and a superior net run rate, ending the league phase strongly ahead of the playoffs.

The match also saw captain Rajat Patidar register his fourth half-century of the season, while Virat Kohli extended his record for the most 50-plus partnerships in men’s T20 cricket with 211 stands. Bhuvneshwar Kumar also continued to lead the Purple Cap standings with 24 wickets this season.

Reflecting on the team's achievement of finishing at the top of the table, Krunal Pandya said,

"It's not just today's game, but it's actually the effort we have put in for the last two and a half months. Obviously the result didn't go our way, but this was our first goal and to achieve that after 14 games is a pretty satisfying feeling. Now we are two steps away from what we all have manifested from day one of the start of the season."

Krunal also put in a valuable all-round contribution against SRH, scoring 41 off 31 balls and picking up the crucial wicket of Heinrich Klaasen at an important stage of the innings.

"They had the experience of bowling on this ground and executed their slower balls really well. Getting Klaasen's wicket was crucial and I am happy with the way I was able to contribute. But at the end of the day, what matters is that golden trophy. That is the goal."

RCB Head Coach Andy Flower praised the team's consistency throughout a highly competitive league campaign.

"To finish top of the league at the end of the group stage is a great effort. There are 10 very good teams in this competition and we've seen how competitive every side has been. Even teams lower down the table have shown how dangerous they can be when they play with freedom."

Venkatesh Iyer provided RCB with an aggressive start at the top of the order, smashing 44 runs off just 19 deliveries and setting the tone early in the chase.

"In a big tournament, to be top of the table shows what we've achieved as a team. There is constant pressure in a tournament like the IPL and you've got to enjoy the small victories as well. This is one achievement that the entire team is going to cherish and it gives us confidence heading into the playoffs."

Devdutt Padikkal emphasized the importance of carrying the team's momentum into the knockout stages.

"You always look at things you could have done better, but over the course of 14 games, I think we have performed really well as a team. It's important now that we start fresh and take it one game at a time."

RCB will now shift focus to the playoffs as they prepare to face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 in Dharamshala on Tuesday with a place in the final at stake.

--IANS

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